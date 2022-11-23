U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Report 2022: Increased Ease of Programming Collaborative Robots Drives Adoption

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market

Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market
Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market by Component, Payload (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg), Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare, Furniture & Equipment) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collaborative robot (cobot) market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.2 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as high return on investment as compared to the traditional industrial robotic system, collaborative robots to benefit businesses of all sizes, increased ease of programming of collaborative robots, and increasing demand in the e-commerce and logistics industries due to contingency of COVID-19.

US accounted for the largest market share of the collaborative market in North America in 2021

The US accounted for 73%, in terms of value, of the collaborative market in North America in 2021. The country is expected to hold the largest share throughout the forecast period as well. The US has the largest manufacturing sector in North America. Growing industrial automation across Mexico and the widening rift between skilled workforce and wages are compelling organizations to adopt cost-efficient automation tools, which will further strengthen the demand for collaborative robots. They are being used in large industries like automotive and smaller industries like furniture & equipment. The growing use of collaborative robots has also given rise to emerging collaborative robot manufacturers such as Productive Robotics, Inc. (US) and Rethink Robotics GmbH (US).

Key Benefits to Buy Report:

  • This report includes statistics for the collaborative robot (cobot) market based on type, component, payload, application, industry, and geography, along with their respective market sizes.

  • Value chain analysis and key industry trends have been provided for the market.

  • Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the collaborative robot (cobot) market have been provided in detail in this report.

  • This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem and the recent development strategies adopted by the key players in the market, such as product launches/developments, contracts/collaborations/agreements/acquisitions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • High Return on Investment Compared to Traditional Industrial Robotic Systems

  • Increased Demand in E-Commerce and Logistics Industries due to COVID-19

  • Providing Benefits to Businesses of All Sizes

  • Increased Ease of Programming Collaborative Robots

Restraints

  • High Preference for Low Payload Capacity Traditional Industrial Robots

Opportunities

  • Provide Significant Market Opportunity When Paired with AMRs and AGVs

  • Robots-As-A-Service Model to Accelerate Adoption of Collaborative Robots

  • Rise in Demand for Automation in the Healthcare Industry Post COVID-19

Challenges

  • Payload and Speed Limitations of Collaborative Robots Owing to Their Inherent Design

  • New Collaborative Robot Standards and Rise in Cybersecurity Challenges in Connected Robots

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Payload

7 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Component

8 Collaborative Robot Market, by Application

9 Collaborative Robot Market, by Industry

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Human-Robot Collaborative Operational Environment

12 Integration of Cobots and IoT

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB

  • Aubo (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Bosch Rexroth AG

  • Comau Spa

  • Denso Corporation

  • Doosan Robotics Inc.

  • Elephant Robotics

  • Elite Robot

  • F&P Robotics AG

  • Fanuc Corporation

  • Franka Emika GmbH

  • Hanwha Corporation

  • Kassow Robots

  • Kuka AG

  • Mip Robotics

  • Neura Robotics GmbH

  • Omron Adept Technology, Inc.

  • Productive Robotics, LLC

  • Rethink Robotics GmbH

  • Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Ltd.

  • Staubli International AG

  • Techman Robot Inc.

  • Universal Robots A/S

  • Wyzo

  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bknrxr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


