Collaborative Robots Market to Record Growth of $ 1.09 Bn during 2021-2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The collaborative robots market is set to grow by USD 1.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 16.08% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth latest market research reports and top findings with exhaustive COVID insights have aided various Fortune 500 Companies to lead with confidence!. Download Free Sample Report
Scope of Collaborative Robots Market Report:
Report coverage
Details
Base Year
2020
Forecast Period
2021-2025
Incremental Growth
$ 1.09 billion
CAGR
Accelerating at 16.08%
No. of Pages
120
Segmentation
By geography:-
· Europe
· APAC
· North America
· South America
· MEA
By application:-
· Material handling
· Assembly
· Inspection and testing
· Welding
· Painting and dispensing
Drivers
· Increased adoption rate in SME sector
· Advantages of collaborative robots over industrial robots
· Acquisitions and strategic partnerships among key market players
Challenges
· Regulatory hurdles faced by vendors
· Traditional industrial robots equipped with required safety systems
· Threat to new sales due to rise in rental services
The increased adoption rate in the SME sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Collaborative Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Collaborative Robots Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Technavio's in-depth research has all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44378
Collaborative Robots Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's collaborative robots market report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Staubli International AG, Teradyne Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.
The report also covers the following areas:
Collaborative Robots Market size
Collaborative Robots Market trends
Collaborative Robots Market industry analysis
Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the collaborative robots market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports:
Foundry and Forging Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Collaborative Robots Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist collaborative robots market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the collaborative robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the collaborative robots market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of collaborative robots market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Material handling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Assembly - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Inspection and testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Welding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Painting and dispensing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
FANUC Corp.
Festo SE and Co. KG
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Staubli International AG
Teradyne Inc.
Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collaborative-robots-market-to-record-growth-of--1-09-bn-during-2021-2025technavio-301384832.html
SOURCE Technavio