Collagen Casings Market Worth $2.04 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

·7 min read

REDDING, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meticulous Research® published a research report titled, "Collagen Casings Market by Type (Edible, Non-Edible), Caliber (Small, Large), Application (Fresh Sausages, Processed Sausages (Pre-cooked, Smoked, Cured), End User (Food Service Providers, Food Retail), Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2028." According to this latest publication, the overall collagen casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.04 billion by 2028. In terms of volume, the overall collagen casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 18.99 billion meters by 2028.

Meticulous_Research_Logo
Meticulous_Research_Logo

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5220

For decades, sausages have been packed into natural sausage casings made from the intestines of animals, but now collagen casings are available in the market due to a tremendous amount of recent innovation and new product development in the casings industry. Edible collagen casings provide a superior yield based on ready-to-stuff materials, shorter lengths, and high-speed stuffing capabilities. Rework is minimized via consistent strand length and size control. Collagen casings are not required to be stored in a frozen environment, and they are easy to use with no possibility of product losses before stuffing. The processor can count on lower production costs with better productivity, production standardization (at all levels), and less labor. The added benefit of longer shelf-life is also a key competitive advantage for sausages made in collagen casings.

On the other hand, collagen casings have undergone a tremendous amount of development in the past decade and are now available in various shapes, sizes, and appearances, some of which nearly duplicate the natural sausage casings. Collagen casings are essential in producing a variety of value-added or processed meat products. In addition, collagen casings can offer coloring agents, spices, smoke flavoring, and various other materials as a part of the casing to be deposited on the product surface after stuffing and processing. The variety offered by collagen casings has become almost unlimited. The high mechanical strength and fibrous nature of these collagen casings have boosted their demand in numerous applications.

The global collagen casings market is segmented based on type, caliber, application, distribution channel, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on type, the collagen casings market is segmented into edible and non-edible collagen casings. The edible collagen casing segment accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to its cost benefits and increasing consumer acceptance. The factors such as edible nature, standard diameter, uniformity, and strength are contributing to its large adoption. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5220

Based on caliber, the collagen casing market is segmented into large and small calibers. The small calibers segment accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to its low cost, edible nature, and increased demand for poultry products, particularly in regions where beef and pork are not eaten for cultural or religious reasons. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the collagen casings market is segmented into food processing organizations, food service providers, food retail, and others. The food processing organizations segment accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. Increasing demand for sausages has led to large-scale production of sausages in the food processing organizations, which attribute to the higher demand for collagen casings from these players. Moreover, growing preference for innovation in food menu options, increased automation in sausage production and maximized production efficiencies further support this segment's leading position. However, the food service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Collagen Casings Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2021-2028): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/65216271

Based on the distribution channel, the collagen casings market is mainly segmented into offline and online. The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest share of the overall global collagen casings market in 2021. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing number of modern groceries; advances in the physical infrastructure of brick-and-mortar grocers due to easy access and availability; and higher-quality meat products offered. However, the online distribution channel segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth potential for the collagen casing market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing outside food consumption, rising expenditure on meat and healthy products, growing westernization culture, and growing population & urbanization.

The key players operating in the overall collagen casings market are Viscofan, S.A. (Spain), Devro plc, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, DAT-Schaub Group (Part of Danish Crown Amba), ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. (Finland), Fibran, S.A. (Spain), Nippi, Inc. (Japan), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Oversea Casing Company (U.S.), LEM Products, and Selo B.V. (The Netherlands).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Collagen Casings Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2021-2028)"
227 – Tables
31 – Figures
186 – Pages
click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/collagen-casings-market-5220

Scope of the report

Collagen Casings Market, by Type

  • Edible Collagen Casings

  • Non-edible Collagen Casings

Collagen Casings Market, by Caliber

  • Large Caliber

  • Small Caliber

Collagen Casings Market, by Application

  • Fresh Sausages

  • Processed Sausages

Collagen Casings Market, by End User

  • Food Processing Organizations

  • Food Service Providers

  • Food Retail

  • Others

Collagen Casings Market, by Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

Collagen Casings Market, by Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5220

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Natural Sausage Casings Market by Source (Hog, Beef, Sheep), by Application (Fresh Sausages, Pre-cooked Sausages, Smoked Sausages, and Cured Sausages), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Global Forecast To 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/natural-sausage-casings-market-5158

Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Vegetarian Casing), by Application (Animal Meat Sausages, Vegan Sausages), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-casings-market-5035

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/440/collagen-casings-market-2028

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collagen-casings-market-worth-2-04-billion-by-2028---market-size-share-forecasts--trends-analysis-report-with-covid-19-impact-by-meticulous-research-301544953.html

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd

