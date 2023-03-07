Collagen Global Market Report 2023: Introduction of Plant Sources of Collagen Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Market by Product Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Native Collagen), Application, Source (Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine, and Plant Sources), Form, Type, Extraction Process and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the global collagen market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period in terms of value. The collagen market has been influenced by macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in a few key countries worldwide. This would prove potential enough to significantly drive the market, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by collagen is a significant factor driving the demand for collagen.

By source, the bovine segment occupies the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on the source, bovine accounted for the largest market share among all other segments. Collagen from bovine is high in protein content, has high-water solubility, and has low molecular weight. As a result, manufacturers are increasing their usage in the food & beverage industry to offer more nutritious products to their consumers. Nowadays, bovine collagen supplements derived from cow hides are highly available in stores. Key players include Darling Ingredients (US), Gelita AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin N.A Inc. (Japan), and others are offering a range of bovine collagen under their product portfolio.

By application, pharmaceutical is forecasted to account for the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Collagen has a wide range of applications in the medical & pharmaceutical sectors due to its ability to reconstruct bone. Biotechnological advancements have discovered the utilization and incorporation of collagen in pharmaceutical applications as bioactive compounds or functional biomaterials. The main applications of collagen as drug delivery systems are collagen shields in ophthalmology, sponges for burns/wounds, mini-pellets and tablets for protein delivery, gel formulation in combination with liposomes for sustained drug delivery, as controlling material for transdermal delivery, and nanoparticles for gene delivery and basic matrices for cell culture systems.

By product type, gelatin market is forecasted to propel the market

Gelatin is used in various industries for different applications such as bakery & confectionery products, functional beverages, ice creams, dairy products, health & protein supplements, soft gels & hard capsules, as well as cosmetic products. It is a type of hydrocolloid used to provide the desired properties to food products. With the rising health consciousness among consumers, the demand for functional beverages and health supplements is on the rise. The growing trend of adopting healthy lifestyles is a major driver for the gelatin market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the fastest market share in the collagen market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market as the collagen market has been driven by the rising demand for collagen as a significant component in numerous applications, including dietary supplements, culinary additives, drinks, and meat products. The market of the Asia Pacific is in the emerging stage with the presence of key players, including Nitta Gelina Inc. (Japan), Nippi Collagen NA (Japan), Titan Biotech Ltd. (India), and others.

The market is also witnessing fierce competition owing to the entry of local market players. The Asia Pacific region has also witnessed multiple strategic initiatives taken by key players, including new product launches and investments to support market growth. For instance, in 2020, Nitta Gelatin NA (Japan) introduced Replenwell, a new line of collagen peptide ingredients, to its Wellnex portfolio. Hence, this region can pull the market attractiveness during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Collagen-Based Cosmetics Among Consumers Globally

Rising Consumption of Collagen-Content Foods & Beverages Globally

Growing Applications of Collagen in Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry

Restraints

Cultural Restrictions Prohibiting Consumption of Animal-Sourced Foods & Beverages

Allergies from Animal-Derived Collagen Products

Opportunities

Immense Opportunities in Developing Economies

Introduction of Plant Sources of Collagen Products Globally

Challenges

Insufficient Processing Technologies

Lack of Awareness Among Consumers About Benefits of Collagen

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Collagen Market, by Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gelatin

7.2.1 Increasing Demand in Food & Beverage Sector to Augment Market

7.3 Hydrolyzed Collagen

7.3.1 Wide Use of Hydrolyzed Collagen in Skincare and Cosmetics to Drive Market

7.4 Native Collagen

7.4.1 Wide Usage of Native Collagen for Hair and Skin Care Products to Fuel Market

7.5 Other Product Types

8 Collagen Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nutritional Products

8.2.1 Dietary Supplements

8.2.2 Sports Nutrition

8.3 Food & Beverage Products

8.3.1 Snacks, Soups, and Sauces

8.3.2 Dairy Products

8.3.3 Beverages

8.3.4 Meat & Poultry Products

8.3.5 Confectionery Products

8.3.6 Pet Food

8.3.7 Other Food & Beverage Products

8.4 Pharmaceutical Products

8.4.2 Collagen in Wound Healing

8.5 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

8.6 Medical Devices & Research Grades

8.6.2 Collagen in Cardiology

8.6.3 Collagen in Medical Implants

8.6.4 Collagen in Tissue Regeneration

9 Collagen Market, by Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bovine

9.3 Porcine

9.4 Poultry

9.5 Marine

9.6 Plant Sources

10 Collagen Market, by Form

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Dry

10.2.1 Powder

10.2.2 Fiber

10.2.3 Sponge

10.3 Liquid

11 Collagen Market, by Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Type I

11.3 Type II

11.4 Other Types

12 Collagen Market, by Extraction Process

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Chemical Hydrolysis

12.3 Enzymatic Hydrolysis

12.4 Ultrasound

12.5 Acid/Alkali Hydrolysis of Gelatin

13 Collagen Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 List of Customers

17 Adjacent and Related Markets

18 Appendix

