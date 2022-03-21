Collagen Market to Advance at CAGR of 5.5% during Forecast Period; Substantial Demand in Drug Delivery Systems Propelling Revenue Gains, Finds TMR Study

- Massive application in food & beverages industries underpins enormous revenue potential in collagen market during forecast period; steady demand for gelatin in sports nutrition and nutraceutical industry to catalyze sales

- Focus on improving the safety of collagen from bovine and porcine sources to expand avenues; opportunities in Asia Pacific market to rise at remarkable pace

ALBANY, N.Y., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen is attracting enormous attention for applications in biomedicine and food & beverages industry. Growing acceptance of collagen supplements in nutraceuticals has been propelling application in skin care products, thus underpinning profitable opportunities in the collagen market. The global valuation of the collagen market is projected to reach US$ 7.1 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021–2028).

The growing use of collagen in protein dietary supplementation is one of the numerous applications fueling revenue growth, finds the TMR study on the collagen market. Additionally, its use of collagen in improving consistency and stability of food products is driving application of the products in the food & beverages industry. Collagen from both bovine and porcine have undergone massive commercialization to cater to the widespread demand in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

Purified gelatin have been popularized in spinal fusion surgeries. Collagen sponge purified from original type I collagen has demonstrated effectiveness in reducing perioperative blood loss in posterior spinal fusion surgeries. Market players have benefitted from availability of a number of collagen sources. The use of collagen has risen in bioengineering of tissues such as ligament and blood vessels, thereby bolstering the valuation of the collagen market.

Key Findings of Collagen Market Study

Rise in Demand for Gelatin in Pharmaceutical, Food, and Cosmetics Bolstering Prospects: Collagen has generated interest in biomedicine as a drug, protein and gene carrier, mainly due to biocompatibility, biodegradability, and established safety profile. Of note, the demand for collagen nanoparticles in drug delivery systems and issue engineering applications is expected to expand profitable avenues, observe the analysts at TMR. Furthermore, a spate of clinical studies have reinforced the effectiveness of collagen supplements on skin aging and skin health where it improved skin hydration and elasticity. Aside from these applications, the demand for gelatin in sports nutrition and nutraceutical industries is expected to create lucrative avenues in the near future, find the authors of the TMR study on the collagen market. The segment held a major share in 2020, and is projected to contribute substantial revenue sales to the global market.

R&D into Safety of Collagen Sources to Expand Avenues: The authors of the TMR study on the collagen market stated that both bovine and porcine sources have been extensively used in the collagen market. However, over the past few years, researchers are concerned about the safety profile due to their effect in disease transmission. The study scrutinizing the dynamics of the collagen market finds that ongoing studies will help allay these concerns. Furthermore, biomedical companies in the collagen market have expanded their R&D into marine collagen due to its remarkable safety profile.

Collagen Market: Key Drivers

Strides made in the nutraceuticals industry in developed and developing regions have been expanding avenue for new application areas in the collagen market

Advancements made in collagen nanoparticle preparation methods have paved the way to versatility application of the natural polymer collagen. The products are also attracting global interest in novel wound healing applications. Collagen-based wound dressings of note are being extensively researched upon in the biomedical industry.

Collagen Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a leading share of the global fv in 2020. The revenue growth has been propelled by massive uptake of products in various applications in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific collagen market is projected to advance at a promising CAGR during the forecast period, and will gain shares by the end of the period. Companies especially in emerging economies are engaging in product launches, acquisitions, and distribution agreements in order to tap into the vast revenue streams.

Collagen Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent companies in the collagen market are Getinge AB, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., Vinh Hoan Corporation, Weishardt, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Nippi Incorporated, Koninklijke Dsm N.v., Gelita AG, CollPlant Ltd., and Collagen Solutions plc.

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights

Collagen Fiber Sutures Market: Collagen fiber sutures are medical devices used for the closure of cutaneous wounds and surgical incisions. These sutures are utilized to close blood vessels, internal organs, skin, and other human body tissues post-surgery. Collagen fiber sutures were developed to overcome the disadvantages of traditional catguts. Flexor tendons of beefs were transformed into dispersed fibrils.

Marine Collagen Market: Marine collagen comes under the category of type I and type III collagen, which is mostly a form of fibrous protein derived from the scales or meat of sea fish. It is the most pure and potent form of collagen extracted especially from salmon and red snapper. Such collagen considered as a building block for flexible, durable bones, skin, and connective tissues.

Collagen Fillers Market: Facial fillers are temporary to long-lasting solutions administered through a few tiny facial injections on specific areas of the face. Collagen fillers is a soft-tissue dermal fillers made from purified cow skin used to fill wrinkles, lines, and scars on the face. Increase in social awareness about personal well-being boosts the growth of cosmetic surgeries.



