Collagen Market to cross $10 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Collagen Industry is expected to register 8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by rising application scope of porcine skin collagen peptides in dietary supplements and nutraceuticals.

As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., Global Collagen Market the was estimated at USD 4 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $10 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Rising health consciousness will be a primary driver for collagen supplement demand across the globe. This protein plays a crucial role in various cellular processes, including tissue repair and immune response. With consumers growing increasingly health-conscious following the COVID-19 outbreak, the consumption of dietary supplements has risen exponentially. The transformation of the personal care market is also emerging as a key trend boosting the use of nutritional supplements. Since collagen can treat signs of aging including loss of skin hydration, the increasing interest in self-care will augment its usage in personal care solutions.

Versatility in food applications to boost use of gelatin collagens

Collagen market share from gelatin product segment is expected to depict over 8% CAGR through 2032, as a result of its extensive usage as a food stabilizer due to its functional versatility. Gelatin offers superior gelling functionality, and thus plays an important role in a wide range of foods such as gummies, jellies, and marshmallows. The intake of gelatin is also associated with notable health benefits, including improved brain function and skin elasticity, further contributing to its use as a functional food ingredient.

Key reasons for collagens market growth:

Rising healthcare sector. Growing food and beverage demand. Burgeoning personal care sector.

Marine collagen to gain traction as a sustainable ingredient in cosmetic & medical applications

Collagen market size from marine sources will register over 9% CAGR through 2023-2032, owing to its environmental sustainability and low costs as compared to other animal collagens. In many developing nations, the consumption of fish products has been increasing, especially among populations that have concerns regarding the use of other types of collagens. The report also states that the capability to delay signs of aging including wrinkles, joint issues, and weakness will augment the usage of collagen in medical, cosmetics, and wound care solutions.

Better physiochemical stability & drug dispersion to enhance collagen powder production

The industry share from the powder dosage form segment is set to exhibit over 8.5% growth rate through 2032. This is a result of the rising product usage in the pharma industry owing to improved physiochemical stability and rapid drug dispersion, among other attributes. Also, collagen powder is more economical, as compared to solid dosage forms. Due to its versatility, collagen in powder form is emerging as a popular ingredient in drinks, smoothies, and food products.

Growing health consciousness to spur collagen development for nutraceutical applications

Collagen market value from the nutraceuticals segment will depict over 8.5% CAGR through 2023, considering the increasing health awareness among consumers. The popularity of collagen supplements has grown steadily since these products can improve nail, joint, skin, and muscle health. As a result, the protein is utilized extensively in nutraceutical products to relieve joint pain as it provides rigidity to bones. This effectiveness in skin restoration and body tissue maintenance will further collagen demand from the nutraceuticals sector.

Heavy lifestyle disease burden to promote collagen production in the MEA

Middle East and Africa collagen market share is expected to exhibit over 6% CAGR through 2032. The report reveals that the high prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as arthritis and cardiovascular diseases is a major factor driving product demand. According to the UAE‘s Ministry of Health and Prevention, cardiovascular diseases were responsible for the deaths of over 70 to 80 per one hundred thousand population over the past two years. This rising disease burden will boost the consumption of collagen across the MEA region, on account of the numerous health benefits offered by the protein for CVD patients.

Business expansion strategies to expedite industry outlook

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Nutra Food Ingredients, Connoils LLC, Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt Holding SA, PB Leiner, Gelnex, Vital Proteins LLC, Nippi Inc, Gelita AG, Lapi Gelatine SPA, Vinh Hoan Corporation, Kenny & Ross Ltd., Amicogen Inc, Titan Biotech Ltd, Rousselot, and Crescent Biotech, among others. These companies are focusing on new product launches, mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and other strategies to strengthen their presence in the collagen market.

