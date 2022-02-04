The collagen market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.4%

in terms of value. The burgeoning popularity of anti-aging products is working in favor of the market. In addition, growing health issues among the geriatric population associated with muscle pain and aging require using the product to meet nutritional deficiencies.

Busy lifestyles have driven the food manufacturing industry to produce new products that could meet the rise in demand from consumers, which, in turn, fuels the overall collagen market. International trade of these products has gained prominence with their increasing demand, complemented by improved transportation facilities.



By source, the bovine segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on source, the bovine segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the market during the forecast period.Collagen from bovine is high in protein content and high-water solubility and has low molecular weight.



As a result, manufacturers are increasing its usage in the food & beverage industry to offer more nutritious products to their consumers. Nowadays, bovine collagen supplements that are derived from cow hides are highly available in stores.

• By form, the dry segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



The dry segment of the collagen is dominating the market.Powdered collagens showcase excellent blending properties, which is why it is increasingly being used in various food applications.



These can be added to most food applications, including coffee, smoothies, dairy products, snacks, soups, sauces, and confectionery products, among others. The agglomerated powder possesses several other advantages: no lump formation, dust-free handling, smooth flowability, consistency, no clogging, and excellent storage ability.

• By product type, the gelatin segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share.



Gelatin is widely used in foods to improve elasticity, consistency, and stability. Gelatin is used to make gelatinous desserts, gummy candies, many yogurts, and some marshmallows. is also added to certain meats to prevent them from drying out and giving them an attractive glaze. By acting as a coagulant, gelatin can be used to precipitate impurities during manufacturing of wine, beer, cider, and juices. In dairy products, gelatin is often added to low-fat dairy products to provide the sensation of eating fat.



By application, the nutritional products segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the review period.



Collagen is combined with other ingredients in various healthy products due to its various chemical and nutritional properties.Collagen peptides, due to their high binding properties, are used as a partial glucose replacer in protein bars.



Collagen is also consumed in powder form, added to hot beverages, smoothies, or baked goods, to provide extra protein.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study.There has been increase in health awareness among consumers in this region.



The consumers are demanding products which offer health benefits.Moreover, growing ageing population in various countries such as China and Japan is anticipated to drive the demand for supplements containing collagens as they helps in joint pain.



Collagen is used in food items, beverages, and dietary supplements to extend the shelf life as well as to maintain the texture and nutritive value of the final product.

The collagen market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Middle East and Africa).



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation: Manager- 25%, CXOs– 40%, and Executives – 35%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe - 30%, North America- 16%, and RoW- 14%



