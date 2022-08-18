Collagen Peptide Market Valuation to Reach USD 1,928 Million by 2030 at 6.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Collagen Peptide Market Size and Trends by Source (Animal-based, Marine-based), Applications (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW) - Forecast Period from 2020 to 2030

New York, US, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Collagen Peptide Market Information by source, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 1,928 Million by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 6.5% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

The skin contains collagens, which are in charge of giving skin its structure. Human skin contains collagen strands, which deteriorate over time. They are causing the skin to age as well as loss of thickness and strength. The usage of collagen peptides is widespread, including in cosmetic and personal care items. They are utilized as dietary supplements for the bones and come in various cream forms. They are also applied, among many other things, as a skin replacement and an enhancement of soft skin. They can be found in various personal care items, including body lotions, facial creams, shampoos, and soaps. The consumption rate has increased due to increased knowledge of the health advantages of collagen peptides and gelatin, which are also frequently seen as a better choice because they are a good source of protein.

In the early 20s, the human body starts to lose collagen. Consuming collagen peptides benefits gut health, bone density, and skin health. It also lowers the chance of joint disorders like osteoarthritis. Additionally, it promotes the development of lean body mass, aids in weight management, and improves muscle recovery. Gelatin and collagen peptides also enhance heart and brain health, among other advantages. The health of your bones, skin, and connective tissues depends on collagen, as does the suppleness of your skin, the stability of your joints, and the defense of your internal organs. The substance that holds your body together is collagen.

Story continues

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6438

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 1,928 Million CAGR 6.5% (2021–2030) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by source, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers used in different kinds of personal care products responsible for skin structure

Market Competitive Landscape:

The prominent contenders in the collagen peptide market are:

Junca Gelatines, S.L. (Spain)

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany)

Danish Crown (Denmark)

Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

Italgelatine S.p.a (Italy)

Gelita AG (Germany)

Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Darling Ingredients (U.S.)

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market for collagen peptides and gelatin is expected to develop as consumer health consciousness rises. Adopting an inactive or desk-bound lifestyle is the main factor driving the need for collagen peptides and gelatin. Consuming these collagen products aids in reducing the issues that have arisen as a result of adopting unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle. Large numbers of people are drawn to collagen food supplements because of this. Additionally, customers wish to maintain good health and avoid developing any chronic conditions because they expect the expense of health care to rise daily. To prevent diseases brought on by a desk job or a genetic condition like bone loss or joint discomfort, customers want to correct any deficiencies in their bodies, most notably the lack of collagen protein, which encourages the expansion of the collagen peptide and gelatin market. However, due to the enormous global demand for meat, there is growing concern over the cruel treatment of farm animals.

Market Restraints:

The collagen from killed animals, such as the bones, hides, and other components like the hooves of cattle, pigs, fish, and poultry, is used to make collagen peptides, a market component. As a result, the market for products that use collagen peptides is constrained from expanding in the global market since the target market of people with religious or dietary constraints that limit the use of animal products are unwilling to do so. For instance, meat and items derived from pigs are severely prohibited in the Middle Eastern and Muslim groups that make up the market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Collagen Peptides: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/collagen-peptide-market-6438

COVID 19 Analysis

Exporters in developing and affluent nations face a multitude of difficulties due to the global coronavirus pandemic. As numerous states and governments strive to combat COVID-19 with various methods, the difficulties faced by the exporters of collagen peptide and gelatin goods are expected to persist for the foreseeable future. In light of the pandemic, there is an upsurge in consumer demand for collagen peptide goods and their supplements. This might be ascribed to customers switching to products that can offer them multifaceted help to simplify their daily tasks. People will increasingly weigh the danger of infection when making consumer decisions as the health consciousness trend gains significant traction.

Market Segmentation

By Source

The marine-based segment is estimated to gain traction in the forecast period.

By Applications

The personal care segment to achieve momentum during the forecast period.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6438

Regional Insights

The demand for collagen goods in North America is anticipated to increase as consumers' willingness to spend money on health-related items and growing awareness of the need to maintain good health increase. Consumers in the U.S. and Canada also take supplements and a healthy diet to reduce their risk of developing severe diseases. Dieticians recommend ingestible collagen supplements to help people achieve their personal health and wellness objectives by increasing collagen consumption to treat skin conditions, stop hair loss, and relieve joint and muscular discomfort.

A prominent growth driver in the Asia-Pacific market is the shift in healthcare from curative to preventive management, notably in the case of arthritis. Due to the rising importance of living a healthy lifestyle, which has led many businesses to enter the production of proteins and amino acid supplements, collagen and its derivatives are in high demand. To stay fit and healthy, the population of Europe is spending money on vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Spending on anti-aging creams and lotions is high among consumers. These skin creams and lotions include collagen, which aids in muscular rigidity and skin tightening. Due to the growing desire to delay premature aging, there is an increase in consumer demand for nutricosmetics enriched with collagen peptides throughout the region.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6438

Browse Reports from Food and Beverages Category:

Medicinal Spices Market Information- by Type (Turmeric, Chili, Pepper, Cumin, Garlic, Ginger, Clove, Cinnamon, Nutmeg and others), Form (Seeds, Whole, Ground/Powder, Crushed/Chopped, Roots, Minced, Flakes and others), Medicinal Properties (Anti-Flatulent, Anti-Emetic, Diuretic, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Bacterial, Antispasmodic and others) and Region - Forecast to 2027

Edible Oils & Fats Market Global Research Report By Type (Oils and Fats), Source (Plant and Animal), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Sauces, Spreads and Dressings, HORECA and others) and Region - Forecast till 2027

Essential oil & Aromatherapy Market Information by Product Type (Essential Oils, Blended Oils, Carrier Oils and others), Flavors (Fruits, Spices, Flowers, Herbs and others), Application (Food & Beverages, Medical, Personal Care (Cosmetics, Toiletries, Fragrances and others), Homecare, Spa & Wellness Products and others) and Region Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: L inkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com



