Collagen Peptides Global Market Report 2022: Rising Awareness of Health Benefits Driving Adoption

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Peptides Market By Source, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collagen peptides market is projected to garner $1,224.4 million by 2030, growing from $696 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.66% from 2022 to 2030.

Collagen peptide is a significant source of protein and a vital component of healthy nutrition. Its physiological and nutritional properties promote the strength of joints and bones as well as contribute to beautiful and healthy skin.

Consumption of collagen peptides benefits the gut health, bone density, and skin health. It also lowers the chance of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis. Additionally, it promotes development of lean body mass, aids in weight management, and improves muscle recovery. Among other advantages, collagen peptides also improve heart and brain health. It is used in manufacturing of face creams, serums, shampoos, body lotions, and also as a calcium supplement.

The major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the collagen peptides market is increasing awareness regarding its health benefits. Collagen peptides have vast applications as it is widely used in various industries such as sports nutritional, food & beverages, dairy, cosmetics, and meat & poultry in the developed and emerging countries. Trend of consuming protein rich foods is one of the drivers predicted to increase demand for collagen peptides.

In few regions across the globe, people do not consume products which use collagen peptides due to religious or personal beliefs. This serves as a major constraint for the market revenue growth.

Changing eating habits and adoption of sedentary lifestyle have greatly affected the health, which in turn requires consumption of products containing collagen peptides. This is greatly driving demand for collagen peptide products, which is further estimated to fuel the market revenue growth in the near future.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the collagen peptides market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing collagen peptides market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the collagen peptides market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global collagen peptides market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments
By Application

  • Food and Beverage

  • Nutritional Products

  • Cosmetics and Personal Care

  • Others

By Source

  • Bovine

  • Porcine

  • Marine

  • Poultry

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • Darling Ingredients (Rousselot)

  • Nitta Gelatin, INC.

  • Gelnex.

  • Gelita AG

  • Foodmate Co.

  • Naturin Viscofan GmbH

  • Tessenderlo Group (PB Leiner)

  • Weishardt Group

  • Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.

  • Ewald-Gelatine

Key Findings of the Study

  • Based on feedstock, the natural gas sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and coal sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

  • Based on end-use industry, the automotive sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and appliances sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

  • Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: COLLAGEN PEPTIDES MARKET, BY SOURCE

CHAPTER 5: COLLAGEN PEPTIDES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: COLLAGEN PEPTIDES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ephms

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


