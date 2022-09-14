U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Collagen Peptides Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2247.48 Million by 2028, Globally, at 11.50% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·5 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The major factor propelling the growth of the Collagen Peptides Market is the increase in consumption in the developed economies of snacks, dairy products, and bakeries is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Collagen Peptides Market” By Source (Cattle Hide And Bones, Pigskin, Poultry And Fish), By Application (Beverages, Dairy Products, Meat And Poultry Products, Snacks And Cereal), and By Geography.

Collagen Peptides Market size was valued at USD 948.60 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2247.48 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.50% from 2021 to 2028, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=11025

Browse in-depth TOC onCollagen Peptides Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

Global Collagen Peptides Market Overview

The major factor propelling the growth of the Global Collagen Peptides Market is the increasing functional and processed food & beverage industry. In addition, the increase in consumption in the developed economies of snacks, dairy products, and bakeries is expected to boost the growth of the market. The hectic work agendas require on-the-go utilization and suitable meals. Apart from that, health awareness and the increase in expendable income have augmented the trades of collagen peptides as functional constituents. Even the food safety laws and health risks of synthetic and artificial components have aided in enlightening consumers about the advantages provided by collagen peptides in food & beverage products.

Furthermore, increasing consumer health consciousness due to the prevalence of various diseases, nutritional deficiencies and a desire for healthy aging among other factors have led to increased market demand for functional and enhanced food and beverage products. Increased consumer awareness for nutrition has resulted in demand for food products with specific functionalities that will meet their needs and help address different aspects of health. Moreover, rise in demand for dietary supplements, increase in the use of collagen in the food & beverage industry, the inclination of consumers toward a healthy and protein-rich diet, and increase in applications of collagen peptide and gelatin in Nutri cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and healthcare drive the growth of the Global Collagen Peptides Market.

Key Developments

  • On April 2021, DAR PRO Solutions partners with Wendy’s to safely store and collect used cooking oil from Wendy’s company-operated and franchised restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

  • On January 2021, Nitta Gelatin, a leading manufacturer of gelatin in India launched premium gelatin with Japanese technology in the HoReCa category.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Darling Ingredients, Tessenderlo Group, Cargill, Kewpie Corporation, Danish Crown, Gelnex, Gelita AG, Italgelatine S.P.A, Lapi Gelatine, Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt Group, Junca Gelatines.

Based on their research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Collagen Peptides Market.

  • Collagen Peptides Market, by Source

    • Cattle Hide & Bones

    • Pigskin

    • Poultry & Fish

    • Other

  • Collagen Peptides Market, by Application

    • Beverages

    • Dairy Products

    • Meat & Poultry Products

    • Snacks & Cereal

    • Others

  • Collagen Peptides Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market By Disease (Cancer, Diabetes), By Method Of Drug Delivery (Novel approaches, Traditional methods), By Drug Types (Peptide hormones, Recombinant protein drugs), By Technology (Genetic engineering, Pharming), By End-User (CROs, Research institutes), By Geography, And Forecast

Oral Proteins And Peptides Market By Drug Type (Linaclotide, Insulin, Plecanatide, Calcitonin, Octreotide), By Application (Bone Disease, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Hormonal Disorder), By Geography, And Forecast

Peptide Synthesis Market By Technology (Solution-Phase Synthesis, Solid-Phase Synthesis), By Product (Reagents, Equipment), By Geography, And Forecast

Bioactive Peptides Market By Therapeutic Areas (Immune System, Gastrointestinal System, Anti-Hypertensives), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Pharmacy, Hospitals), By Geography, And Forecast

5 Leading Bioactive Peptides Providers offering physiological and pathogenesis functions

Visualize Collagen Peptides Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


