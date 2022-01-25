U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Collagen Peptides Market Size, $2,129.9 Million by 2027 Lead by Nutritional Products, 10.9% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·6 min read

The collagen peptides market size growing at 10.9% CAGR during 2019 to 2027 and projected to reach $2,129.9 million by 2027 from $852.4 million in 2018.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “Collagen Peptides Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Source (Cattle Hide and Bones, Pigskin, Poultry and Fish, Sheep, Others); Application (Nutritional Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Healthcare, Others), and Geography”, published by The Insight Partners.


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Collagen Peptides Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008778/


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 852.4 Million in 2018

Market Size Value by

US$ 2,129.9 Million by 2027

Growth rate

CAGR of 10.9% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period

2019-2027

Base Year

2019

No. of Pages

200

No. Tables

56

No. of Charts & Figures

71

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Source ; Application , and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Collagen Peptides Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments
A few of the key players offering collagen peptides are Amikozen Co.; Ltd, BSA Pharma Inc.; Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited; Collagen Solutions Plc.; Darling Ingredients; GELITA AG; Gelnex; Holista CollTech Limited; ITALGELATINE S.p.A.; LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.; Nitta Gelatin; Weishardt; Proteinsa; Gelatines Juncà SL; Tessenderlo Group; and Titan Biotech.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00008778/


The major companies continuously focus on new product development and expansion strategies to enlarge their footprint worldwide and fulfill the escalating demands. For instance, in 2020 PB Leiner opened a new SOLUGEL production facility in Santa Fe.

Collagen peptide is an important source of protein and element of healthy nutrition. The nutritional and physiological properties of collagen peptides promote the health of bones and joints, and skin. The rising awareness regarding the health benefits of collagen peptide are driving the demand for collagen peptides in applications such as nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, and healthcare in developed and developing countries. The consumption of protein-rich food is considered one of the strongest trends in the food & beverages industry.

In 2018, North America held the largest share of the global collagen peptide market. Rising health awareness among consumers and the presence of major collagen peptide manufacturers such as Darling Ingredients and Gelita AG are the key factors contributing to the market growth in this region. Moreover, the well-developed food & beverages industry in the US, Canada, and Mexico provide opportunities for the growth of the market players operating in this region. Furthermore, the growing popularity of low-calorie and low-fat, nutritious food products and beverages boosts the demand for collagen peptide in North America.


Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00008778/


Significant Shift Among Consumers Toward Healthy Lifestyle and High-Protein Diet Catalyzes Collagen Peptides Market Growth:
Consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK are becoming more health-conscious owing to limitless access to online information related to wellness. Collagen peptides are rapidly gaining popularity among consumers and medical professionals. Health-savvy consumers check precise information about the health products they are purchasing. Furthermore, higher personal incomes and pending power in developed and developing countries are propelling the demand for collagen peptides. People consuming more protein tend to maintain bone mass better as they age, and re at a much lower risk of osteoporosis and fractures. High protein intake boosts metabolism that results in the burning of a high calorie content. This further helps in appropriate weight management and weight loss. These benefits of proteins are attracting consumers toward high protein consumption, thus bolstering demand and consumption of collagen peptides.

Collagen Peptides Market: Segmental Overview
By source, the collagen peptide market is segmented into cattle hide and bones, pigskin, poultry and fish, sheep, and others. In 2018, the cattle hide and bones segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market.

Based on application, the collagen peptide market is segmented into nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, healthcare, cosmetic, and others. The nutritional products segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.


Buy Premium Copy of Collagen Peptides Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2019-2027 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008778/


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Collagen Peptides Market:
The global food & beverages industry is suffering serious consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic such as disruptions in supply chain and disturbances in manufacturing due to lockdown and office shutdowns. China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and goods sales. All these factors have restricted the progress of the collagen peptide market during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Browse Adjoining Reports:
Functional Proteins Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Hydrolysates, Concentrates, and Isolates), Source (Plant and Animal), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Application (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition, and Others)

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Acid Hydrolysis, Autolytic Hydrolysis, and Enzymatic Hydrolysis); Form (Powder and Liquid); Source (Tuna, Sardine, Atlantic Salmon, Crustacean, and Others) and Application (Animal Feed, Pet Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others), and Geography

Vegan Collagen Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Serum, Capsule, and Others); Application (Beauty, Wound Healing, Inflammation Reduction, and Others), and Geography

Medical Collagen Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Others), Product (Gelatine, Hydrolysed Collagen, Native Collagen, and Others), and Application (Wound Care, Bone Grafts, Tissue Scaffolds, Cartilage Repair, Haemostats, Diagnostics, Vascular Grafts, and Others)

Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Drug Type (Octreotide, Linaclotide, Insulin, Plecanatide, Calcitonin); Application (Hormonal Disorders, Gastric and Digestive Disorders, Diabetes, Bone Diseases)

Bovine and Goat Colostrum Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Form (Liquid, Powder, and Tablets and Capsules); Nature (Conventional and Organic); End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Functional Food, Cosmetics, and Infant Formulae); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Medical Stores/Pharmacies, Direct/B2B, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Distribution); and Geography





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/collagen-peptides-market
More Research: https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/


