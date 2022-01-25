Collagen Peptides Market Size, $2,129.9 Million by 2027 Lead by Nutritional Products, 10.9% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The collagen peptides market size growing at 10.9% CAGR during 2019 to 2027 and projected to reach $2,129.9 million by 2027 from $852.4 million in 2018.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Collagen Peptides Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Source (Cattle Hide and Bones, Pigskin, Poultry and Fish, Sheep, Others); Application (Nutritional Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Healthcare, Others), and Geography”, published by The Insight Partners.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 852.4 Million in 2018 Market Size Value by US$ 2,129.9 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 10.9% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 200 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Source ; Application , and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Collagen Peptides Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

A few of the key players offering collagen peptides are Amikozen Co.; Ltd, BSA Pharma Inc.; Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited; Collagen Solutions Plc.; Darling Ingredients; GELITA AG; Gelnex; Holista CollTech Limited; ITALGELATINE S.p.A.; LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.; Nitta Gelatin; Weishardt; Proteinsa; Gelatines Juncà SL; Tessenderlo Group; and Titan Biotech.





The major companies continuously focus on new product development and expansion strategies to enlarge their footprint worldwide and fulfill the escalating demands. For instance, in 2020 PB Leiner opened a new SOLUGEL production facility in Santa Fe.

Collagen peptide is an important source of protein and element of healthy nutrition. The nutritional and physiological properties of collagen peptides promote the health of bones and joints, and skin. The rising awareness regarding the health benefits of collagen peptide are driving the demand for collagen peptides in applications such as nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, and healthcare in developed and developing countries. The consumption of protein-rich food is considered one of the strongest trends in the food & beverages industry.

In 2018, North America held the largest share of the global collagen peptide market. Rising health awareness among consumers and the presence of major collagen peptide manufacturers such as Darling Ingredients and Gelita AG are the key factors contributing to the market growth in this region. Moreover, the well-developed food & beverages industry in the US, Canada, and Mexico provide opportunities for the growth of the market players operating in this region. Furthermore, the growing popularity of low-calorie and low-fat, nutritious food products and beverages boosts the demand for collagen peptide in North America.





Significant Shift Among Consumers Toward Healthy Lifestyle and High-Protein Diet Catalyzes Collagen Peptides Market Growth:

Consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK are becoming more health-conscious owing to limitless access to online information related to wellness. Collagen peptides are rapidly gaining popularity among consumers and medical professionals. Health-savvy consumers check precise information about the health products they are purchasing. Furthermore, higher personal incomes and pending power in developed and developing countries are propelling the demand for collagen peptides. People consuming more protein tend to maintain bone mass better as they age, and re at a much lower risk of osteoporosis and fractures. High protein intake boosts metabolism that results in the burning of a high calorie content. This further helps in appropriate weight management and weight loss. These benefits of proteins are attracting consumers toward high protein consumption, thus bolstering demand and consumption of collagen peptides.

Collagen Peptides Market: Segmental Overview

By source, the collagen peptide market is segmented into cattle hide and bones, pigskin, poultry and fish, sheep, and others. In 2018, the cattle hide and bones segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market.

Based on application, the collagen peptide market is segmented into nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, healthcare, cosmetic, and others. The nutritional products segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Collagen Peptides Market:

The global food & beverages industry is suffering serious consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic such as disruptions in supply chain and disturbances in manufacturing due to lockdown and office shutdowns. China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and goods sales. All these factors have restricted the progress of the collagen peptide market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

















