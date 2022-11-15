U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

Collagen Supplements Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022-2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

·5 min read
Companies covered in collagen supplements market are Nestlé S.A., Everest NeoCell LLC, The Carlyle Group, Nutraformis Limited, Revive Naturals LLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Hunter & Gather Foods Ltd., Rejuvenated Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Codeage LLC, and Others.

Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The collagen supplements market size is expected to rise due to an increased need to meet the deficiency and provide relief from joint pain. Increasing investment in R&D activities by major key players for skin care collagen supplements has bolstered the product demand at a rapid pace.

Fortune Business Insights™ has examined these responses in a research report titled, "Collagen Supplements Market, 2022-2029."

COVID-19 Impact-

Increase in Investment in Collagen-based Supplements Stimulated Product Demand

The consumers' purchasing patterns shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which expanded the health and wellness sector. Furthermore, the demand for collagen-based supplements from the aging population with high nutritional value that offers multiple health benefits also increased. Due to consumers' growing awareness of maintaining physical well-being with a major focus on immunity, the leading players of collagen supplements have gained rapid momentum.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/collagen-supplements-market-106539

A List of Prominent Companies in the Market:

  • Everest NeoCell LLC (U.S.)

  • Nutraformis Limited (U.K.)

  • Hunter & Gather Foods Ltd., (U.K.)

  • Nestle S.A (Switzerland)

  • Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

  • Codeage LLC (U.S.)

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historical Year

2018 – 2020

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By End-Use and Regional

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/collagen-supplements-market-106539

Segments-

With regards to source, the market is divided into bovine, marine, poultry and others. Based on form, the industry is segregated into drinks, powder, gummies and others. With respect to distributional channel, the industry is categorized into specialty stores, pharmacies, online retails and others. In terms of geography, the market is segregated into the Middle East & Africa, Europe, South America, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

Report Coverage-

Secondary and primary sources are used to get a detailed overview of the study in a prominent way. The report's context also considers the qualitative and quantitative approaches to achieve a detailed analysis. Meetings with the upper management, such as the board of directors and employees, have contributed to thoroughly recognizing the industry in the best possible way. For secondary resources, various press releases and journals are used to fetch the details of the industry. The report also includes a COVID-19 analysis to boost the market coverage.

Drivers and Restraints:

Trend for Collagen Supplements Bolstered Product Demand

Increased demand for functional ingredients in food products, adoption of western food habits, and changing lifestyles have driven up the collagen supplements market growth. Due to its versatile nature and increasing health and medical issues, the demand for the product in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors have risen. Also, collagen supplements are gaining popularity among bodybuilders and regular fitness enthusiasts to maintain bones and skin health. Meanwhile, the growing adoption of veganism and high product cost could hinder market growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/collagen-supplements-market-106539

Regional Insights

Growing Ageing Population Nurtures Product Demand in the Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness considerable growth due to the growing aging population in regions such as Japan and China, which drive the demand for collagen supplements as they help in joint pain. Furthermore, strong demand for drinks, powder and gummies across India, China and Japan will encourage leading corporations to invest in the region.

North America is expected to witness a significant rise in the collagen supplements market share due to high-end manufacturing capabilities. Another reason for the growing market is the rapid increase of clinical trials that indicates the beneficial effect of the product. Also, the growing shifting trends towards herbal life products in the region is expected to bolster the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Invest in Product Portfolio Expansion to Penetrate Market

Leading companies such as Nutrova, the Axys Nutrition Products Pvt. Ltd brand, launched collagen peptides to get a competitive edge in the marketplace. Major industry players and other stakeholders could invest in product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions to get an additional lead.

Developments in the business include:

  • April 2021: Nutrova, an India-based nutraceutical company, launched high-quality collagen peptides from poultry that fill the gap in our diet. 

  • November 2021: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd introduced its first collagen supplement, which is 100% natural and safer.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/collagen-supplements-market-106539

Check out more Related Insights:

Dietary Supplements Market Size to Hit USD 128.64 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.68%

Europe Dietary Supplements Market to Hit USD 33.80 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3%

ASEAN Dietary Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 10.60 Billion by 2026; Increasing Health Consciousness among the Urban Populace to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


