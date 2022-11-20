U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,629.66
    -6.38 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of FTX is seen at the FTX Arena in Miami

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion.

The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them.

FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Nov. 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing total losses in the billions of dollars.

The crypto exchange said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganization of some businesses.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

