Collated Screws Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Collated Screws Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Collated Drywall Screws, Collated Chipboard Screws, Collated Self-Drilling Screws), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373139/?utm_source=PRN



Collated Screws Market Growth & Trends

The global collated screws market size is expected to reach USD 692.8 million by 2030 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the growing government spending in infrastructural development and construction sector. The growing demand for furniture in commercial and residential sectors also significantly contributes to the growth of collated screws in the market. In furniture industry, collated screws are used to assemble furniture parts of ready-to-assemble furniture.

Globally, there is a growing need for home office furniture owing to the changing lifestyle and working style.In the present family and business environments, home offices are quite important.

People primarily use various furniture items in their homes and commercial buildings. During the projected period, the market for collated screws is anticipated to increase as a result of the rising demand for furniture that is ready to assemble.

Collated screws, which are utilized in construction industry, offer greater fastening with less torque and time.Construction-related collated screws are used for drywall applications as these have a roll of plastic tape affixed to them at the head.

To speed up screw installation into the drywall for more effective construction fastening, the tape flows into screw guns.

The intensity of competitive rivalry in collated screws market is high owing to the low difference in the quality and prices of collated screws offered by different players.The flourishing global construction industry, which is a key end user of these screws, is further anticipated to fuel the competitive rivalry in the market.

Hence, the competition is expected to remain high in collated screws market over the forecast period.

Government agencies across the world have taken initiatives to upgrade their infrastructures to attract foreign investments and support developments for the revival of their economy, which has been adversely affected by the spread of the COVID-19. The surging investments in the global construction industry are expected to contribute to the growth of collated screws market in the coming years.

Ongoing urbanization, growing population, and rising consumer disposable income in developed, as well as developing countries are expected to fuel the growth of the global construction industry.This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for collated screws used in this industry, thereby fueling the overall growth of the market.

Moreover, the improving standard of living of the masses in urban areas has resulted in increased spending on furniture and interior designs used in commercial and residential spaces. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market for collated screws in the coming years.

Collated Screws Market Report Highlights
â€¢ The construction segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% on account of surging investments by governments of different countries in their respective construction industry
â€¢ The collated drywall screws segment is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 3.8% by 2030. The market is again forecasted to grow due to increasing use of drywall in construction applications as they are fire resistant, easier to repair, and less expensive than plasters
â€¢ The new-construction segment dominated the construction market with a revenue share of USD 235.1 million in 2021. This is attributed to the increasing use of drywall in new outdoor and indoor construction projects
â€¢ The demand for collated screws in the European region dominated the global market as the furniture industry in the region is rapidly growing both in terms of production and trade values
â€¢ Asia Pacific region has a significant market share in the consumption of collated screws owing to the growing construction in developing countries like China, India, and South Korea. The rapidly growing awareness about newer techniques such as use of drywalls to replace conventional plasters in construction and infrastructural development is creating new opportunities for market players

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373139/?utm_source=PRN

