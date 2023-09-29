Collection of 100 classic cars up for auction at Iowa speedway: See what's for sale

An auction in Iowa this weekend is a car lover's dream: More than 100 classic, collectible cars for sale.

With over 100 vehicles, car collector Roger Sorensen will be holding an auction on Saturday at the Adams County Speedway in Corning, Iowa, a small town in the southwest part of the state.

Sorensen, 78, told KCCI in Des Moines that his "addictive" collection started when he was 14, trading a horse for a Ford Model A. Now, he told the station he plans to sell most of the cars in this weekend's auction.

There's just about any type of classic car you can think of in the collection, from brands including Ford, Mercury, Cadillac, Plymouth, Dodge, Chrysler and Chevrolet, among others. The full list of cars up for auction can be found on VanDerBrink Auctions' website.

The auction will be live onsite with online bidding beginning at 10 a.m. CT. A preview of the collection is available Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT at the racetrack infield.

According to the auctioneers, all sales are as-is and all sales are final, no exceptions. The buyer is responsible for shipping and costs, and online buyers may come and pay and pickup Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.

Photos of some of the 100+ classic cars for auction in Iowa

These are just a few of the more than 100 classic cars that will be up for auction in Iowa on Saturday. The full list and images of the cars can be found on the VanDerBrink Auctions website.

1959 Ford Galaxie 500 Convertible

1958 Buick Super Series 50

1958 Ford Edsel Corsair 2dr HT

1973 Plymouth Duster

1929 Ford Model A Project

1969 Cadillac Convertible

1971 Volkswagon Microbus

1985 Chevrolet Corvette

1949 Chrysler Wayfarer

1951 Ford Custom 2dr Sedan

1931 Essex Sedan Streetrod

