U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,921.25
    -23.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,524.00
    -109.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,450.50
    -115.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.20
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.76
    +0.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.22 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0060 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.81
    +2.06 (+9.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0050 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1100
    +0.1500 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,845.20
    -183.90 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.39
    -6.42 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.02
    -3.37 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Collections Industry Sees Significant Split Between Large and Small Firms’ Investments in Customer Contact Channels

TransUnion
·5 min read
TransUnion
TransUnion

New report from TransUnion and Aite-Novarica Group finds overall collections industry slow to adopt new communications and other solutions

CHICAGO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than one in three (37%) collections firms are now using text/SMS messaging — a modest increase from last year when 31% were utilizing this communications channel with consumers. A different story emerges when broken out by large firms (100k or more accounts) and small firms (fewer than 100k accounts). While more than half (56%) of large firms now utilize text/SMS messaging, only 17% of small firms have adopted the channel.

The findings were revealed today in the fourth annual industry report by TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and Aite-Novarica, Charting the Course and Steering Toward Success: The Collections Industry in 2022. The report examines overall collections industry trends, challenges and opportunities and is informed by a survey of 140 third-party debt collection professionals conducted in Q2 and Q3 2022.

The report found that large firms continue to invest in solutions that create efficiencies within their compliance efforts for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Regulation F requirements. Meanwhile, small firms, likely constrained by budgets, are lagging this trend.

“The slow adoption of texting and SMS messaging was somewhat surprising, given the limitations Reg F placed on outbound calling and American consumers’ clear preference for text as a communications channel,” said Jason Klotch, vice president of third-party collections in TransUnion’s diversified markets business. “In general, the success of companies in this space will be dependent upon their adoption of digital solutions that create efficiencies and cost savings.”

Despite slower momentum in adoption of digital solutions, the industry appears to recognize the importance of utilizing new solutions and approaches. Overall, 34% of companies plan to add text/SMS messaging—among other tools—to their communications channels within the next two years. Again, this looks different when broken out by firm sizes. Larger firms appear poised to accommodate consumers’ preferences for communications channels, as well as their desire for on-demand, self-service capabilities.

Top Communications Investments Over The Next Two Years

 

Text/SMS
Messaging

Automated
Communications Using
Artificial Intelligence

Chatbot or Digital
Assistant

Large Firms
(100k+ Accounts)

34%

44%

34%

Small Firms
(<100k Accounts)

40%

7%

12%

Machine-learning on the horizon
Further down the list of priorities are machine-learning technologies. Currently, 31% of large firms are using an in-house or outsourced machine-learning solution, while 45% are considering one or the other. This tool will likely grow in popularity as the supply of data scientists improves, the technology is further developed, and regulation surrounding its use is shored up.

The primary reasons companies want these solutions are the ability to predict the communication channel most likely to get a consumer’s response; evaluate an account’s past activities to prescribe a next course of action; and to answer inbounds and take the consumer as far as possible.

“Right now less than a quarter of the collections industry is using some type of machine-learning solution, which makes sense because it’s a considerable investment,” said Klotch. “However, given this technology’s ability to help firms maximize efficiency and increase revenue, we’ll likely see it become an essential tool in the near future.”

A changing workforce
In line with this focus on new technology and solutions, collections firms indicate resources will shift accordingly. The survey found 55% agree or strongly agree that they plan to invest in agentless contact strategies, such as chatbots and text messaging. Relatedly, 53% agree or strongly agree that consolidation and technology innovation will lead to fewer jobs in the collections industry over the next year.

While the cause is not clear, nearly 80% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that hiring is much harder than it was two years ago. A small silver lining: slightly less (67%) agreed or strongly agreed that retention is much harder than it was two years ago.

“This report really demonstrates a sea change as the industry evolves to meet regulators’ demands and consumers’ preferences. Larger firms will be able to more broadly leverage emerging technologies that reduce their reliance on direct contact by collections agents, while smaller firms will need to judiciously choose solutions that best augment their strengths for right-party contacts,” concluded Klotch.

About the report
Insights on the challenges, trends, and innovations occurring in the third-party collections industry are informed by a quantitative survey of 140 third-party debt collection professionals conducted late Q2 and early Q3 2022. Survey results are representative of the market at a 95% confidence interval with an 8-point margin of error. Any differences noted between survey respondents, such as breakouts by company size, collection footprint, or changes in year-over-year survey results, are significant at an 85% confidence interval. This is the fourth annual survey of the third-party collections industry conducted by TransUnion and Aite-Novarica Group. The full report is available here.

About Aite-Novarica Group
Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.
http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact

Dave Blumberg

 

TransUnion

 

 

E-mail

david.blumberg@transunion.com

 

 

Telephone

312-972-6646


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Teasing a Robotaxi Must Leave Customers Scratching Their Heads

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026A Tesla event touting one product wouldn’t be complete without Elon Musk teasing a next one.While marking the initial delivery of Tesla Semi

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Brent Crude Oil Falls Below $80 as ‘Panic’ Over Demand Grows

    Brent, the international benchmark grade, dropped 4% to $79.35, marking its first time below $80 since January.

  • General Electric wants to demolish former lamp plant in South Collinwood

    If the project receives its final approvals, it will join two other formerly active General Electric properties scheduled for demolition.

  • Contribution Limits for IRAs, 401(k)s in 2022

    Contribution limits for IRAs, 401(k)s, and other plans can change from year to year due to cost-of-living adjustments. Here are the changes for 2022.

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • This once good company has created two great ones – investors should own both

    Market noise has been loud this year and it has been difficult for investors to look beyond the hysteria whipped up by their peers to focus on information and fundamentals. Sentiment has also been highly changeable, which has led to volatile stock prices that in many cases materially diverge from underlying business valuations.

  • World will face shortage of liquefied natural gas through 2026, says Exxon CEO

    Russia cut supplies of natural gas to Europe in response to the wave of international sanctions that followed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • Oil Pares Drop as China Covid Shift Weighed Against Demand Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stemmed a string of losses as a tough outlook for demand in 2023 was weighed against further signs of China’s economy reopening.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026West Tex

  • Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg

    A group of Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology recruiting, CNBC reports. Nearly every member of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, more than 60 workers, was let go from the company as part of its m

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • E-cigarette maker Juul reaches settlement with nearly 10,000 plaintiffs

    Juul did not disclose the settlement amount as part of the settlement and court process in the federal multidistrict litigation and related JUUL Labs Product Cases. Philip Federico, a lawyer representing 60 school districts in the United States in the litigation against Juul, said the settlement is a "tremendous victory for school districts burdened by the vaping epidemic", adding that funds from it will allow school districts to recover the costs of combating the epidemic.

  • Microsoft to Meet with FTC Chair Lina Khan on Activision Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. executives are set to meet with US Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and other commissioners Wednesday to make its final case in favor of its deal to buy gaming studio Activision Blizzard Inc., a person familiar with the meetings said.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesEx-Deutsc

  • Which Countries Are Paying The Most For Energy And Fuel?

    Energy prices across the board have jumped since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but some countries are feeling the pain a bit more than others

  • Boeing Rival Airbus Says It Will Miss Delivery Target. Why This Isn’t So Bad.

    Airbus the European airplane maker that competes with Boeing said it would miss a target for delivery this year. Deutsche Bank analyst Christophe Menard estimates that Airbus (ticker: AIR.France) will deliver 681 vehicles in the year. Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said last week that delivery delays will continue into next year as the supply-chain issues persist.

  • Gas prices: ‘Downward momentum should continue’ in Florida

    Over the past three weeks, the price of gas has fallen 30 cents, according to AAA.