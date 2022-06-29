U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,828.00
    +2.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,955.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,682.75
    +8.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.50
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.39
    -0.37 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2208
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9800
    -0.1480 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,337.20
    -302.25 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.80
    -9.26 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,750.78
    -298.69 (-1.10%)
     

Collectius acquires more than US$800 million of non-performing loans in Vietnam for the first time

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectius, a leading restructuring partner for financial institutions in Asia, acquired its first portfolios in Vietnam since entering the market at the end of last year, securing more than US$800 million of non-performing loans (NPLs) from a Vietnam-based commercial bank.

The deal, which includes a combination of credit cards and personal loans, represents the largest single acquisition made by Collectius to date, and signifies a growing need for debt restructuring solutions in the country as loan defaults become more common due to the impact of the pandemic.

The NPLs were a joint acquisition by Collectius and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. Both parties partnered in 2020 to launch a $60 million Distressed Asset Recovery Platform Program (DARP)[1] that focuses on the acquisition and resolution of distressed assets across emerging markets. Through this program, it helped many customers across the region meet their financial obligations and regain creditworthiness. IFC is also a minority equity shareholder in Collectius.

In addition, Collectius recently acquired NPL portfolios from a leading super app in Southeast Asia, as part of a regional deal that covers five countries including Vietnam. Through these NPLs acquisitions, Collectius now serves more than 195 thousand customers in Vietnam and is in discussions with several financial institutions to acquire more portfolios.

Banks in Vietnam are expected to see rapid credit growth this year as the economy reopens following two years of COVID restrictions, and the ratio of non-performing loans in the country is likely to increase as the regulatory forbearance to restructure loans is set to expire. The loan moratorium issued by the State Bank of Vietnam, which allows banks to extend their debt repayment terms to customers, will come to an end on 30 June 2022.

"Vietnam is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and the banking system, alongside the central bank, is accelerating the process of handling and restructuring bad debt. As a leading fintech pioneer in unsecured debt purchases, we are excited to work with partners in the country to contribute to a well-functioning NPL market that is key to a healthy banking sector", said Gustav A. Eriksson, Group CEO at Collectius.

Entrusted by major banks and financial institutions, Collectius continues to reinforce its position as the preferred debt purchaser of consumer NPLs in Southeast Asia, employing technology and digital-led strategies to build additional servicing capacity. It employs what it calls the 'Collectius Way of Collections' – one that is rooted in ethics, compliance with local and international regulations, and a personalised and tailored approach. Collectius also ensures that all customers who undergo its processes benefit from greater financial literacy by gaining knowledge about the accumulation of interest and the different fees that banks and creditors add to an NPL, while guiding them on the journey to becoming debt-free

About Collectius
Collectius is a leading restructuring partner for financial institutions in Asia. With operations in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, India and Vietnam, it has a growing footprint of over five million customers across these markets. Collectius aims to transform the debt management industry in Asia. Its processes are specifically designed to provide an end-to-end digital user experience that is secure, simple, and frictionless. It is digitally driven to facilitate an efficient and professional mediation process, that sets the benchmark for the wider industry. Collectius is majority-owned by its two founders Gustav A. Eriksson and Ivar Björklund, with the remainder owned by International Finance Corporation (IFC), Stena AB and Formica Capital.

[1] IFC press room, IFC and Collectius launch the first distressed asset recovery platform to address the impacts of COVID-19 on the banking sector and consumer finance in East Asia Pacific. 16 September 2020.

 

SOURCE Collectius

Recommended Stories

  • EU Countries Uphold Phaseout of New Cars Emissions by 2035

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries endorsed a push to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars by 2035, effectively heralding the end of the era of the internal combustion engine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto t

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Dow Jones Dives As Inflation Fears Rise; This Stock Pops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake; Nike Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell as inflation fears rose. A Warren Buffett stock rose after Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake. Nike and Apple stock fell.

  • Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 10 Stocks to Dump Now

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to dump now according to hedge funds as they brace for impact. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 5 Stocks to Dump Now. Elite hedge funds in the United States are exceedingly cautious with their […]

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Very Bearish Signal; 5 Stocks To Watch

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly overnight, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally suffered sharp losses Tuesday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 breaking below a key level. Economic reports revived recession and inflation fears.

  • The bottom of the bear market is still 10% away, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says. And the odds of a recession have doubled, too

    Lisa Shalett, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s chief investment officer, says the odds of a recession are now over 50%.

  • Cathie Wood: I Erred On Inflation, But Recession is Here

    Hotshot investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that we're headed for disinflation soon. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. "We were wrong on one thing and that was inflation being as sustained as it has been," Wood told CNBC.

  • Shopify Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 10-for-1 Split

    Not a lot of positives surround Shopify at the moment. Unfortunately for many investors, that disappointment is not limited to just Shopify, but also includes most growth stocks at the moment. Many growth stocks are down 60% to 70% or more.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • New to Dividend Stocks? Start by Buying These 3 Ultra-Safe Picks

    Investors might be skeptical to put their money in the stock market now given the current market scenario. Excellent growth stocks are trading at a bargain now. Investors new to dividend stocks can consider these three that belong to an exclusive group of Dividend Kings.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 11%

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) - they aren't optimistic, having...

  • ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Spars With Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Over Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- A public dispute between a longtime crypto investor and a digital-asset exchange is the latest in a series of mini-crises that have rocked crypto markets in recent weeks. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto

  • Cathie Wood's flagship fund has taken in over $600 million since mid-June

    Investors are pouring millions of dollars into Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Invest fund despite its free-fall from pandemic highs.

  • The Fed ‘is not finished with its interest rate hikes’ amid high inflation: Strategist

    Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi and Clearnomics Founder and CEO James Liu join Yahoo Finance Live to analyze inflation fears, the pressure of rising gas prices, and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • Why the S&P 500 may be in for a 1966-style bear market, according to DWS Group

    David Bianco, chief investment officer Americas at DWS Group, has a price target for the S&P 500 of 3,700 to f 4,100 for the second half of the year.

  • Lowe's Companies' (NYSE:LOW) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:LOW ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of August to...

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Jupiter CEO Quits $68 Billion Firm to Sit at the Beach and ‘Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Formica, the chief executive officer of Jupiter Fund Management Plc, suddenly announced he’s leaving the £55.3 billion ($67.9 billion) asset manager he joined in 2019.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattl

  • Qualcomm Spikes on Report It Will Remain iPhone 5G Modem Chip Supplier in 2023

    Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Qualcomm will hold on to 100% of the Apple modem supply for the 2023 iPhones. Qualcomm shares soared Tuesday on a report that Apple’s push to develop modem chips for the iPhone “may have failed,” and that Qualcomm will remain the exclusive supplier of 5G chips for phones to be launched in the 2023 second half. Writing on Twitter, the Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Qualcomm (ticker: QCOM) will hold on to 100% of the Apple (AAPL) modem supply for the 2023 iPhones vs the company’s own previous estimate of 20%.