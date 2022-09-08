U.S. markets closed

A new collective agreement at Raglan Mine

·3 min read

The ratification of this new five-year labour contract puts an end to the strike that began on May 27

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Members of the United Steelworkers, Local 9449, representing Raglan Mine's production and maintenance employees, have supported the tentative agreement concluded on August 26 in a voting process that ended today. The favourable vote ends the strike that began on May 27 and puts in place a five-year collective agreement.

Raglan Mine logo (CNW Group/RAGLAN MINE, a GLENCORE company)
Raglan Mine logo (CNW Group/RAGLAN MINE, a GLENCORE company)

"We welcome the ratification of this new collective agreement. We are ready to turn the page on these past few months in order to work together to achieve our goals, while continuing to prioritize everyone's safety," said Pierre Barrette, Vice President of Raglan Mine.

The company acknowledges the work of the management and union collective bargaining teams, who were able to find a fair deal for both parties.

"For more than 25 years, we have been working with our teams, their families, our Inuit partners and a host of economic stakeholders to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Nunavik and Quebec," added Mr. Barrette. "We are pleased to get our operations back up and running so we can continue to work on the next 25 years together."

The resumption of normal operations and the return of unionized employees to the mine site is scheduled for September 12.

For further information:

www.glencore.ca/raglan
www.glencore.com

Notes for Editors

Raglan Mine

Raglan Mine is part of the Glencore Group, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies. Its operations are located on the northern edge of Quebec. Its property stretches 70 kilometres from east to west, with a series of high-grade ore deposits scattered along its length, primarily nickel and copper.

With the establishment of the Raglan Agreement in 1995, a historic agreement with the Inuit communities of Nunavik, Raglan Mine is a pioneer in the industry. Raglan Mine employs more than 1,200 people, 20% of whom are from local Inuit communities. Raglan Mine is also an active participant in the economy of Nunavik and Quebec, contributing $690 million to Quebec's GDP, including $147 million from its suppliers. On average, more than 2,700 jobs are supported annually. Located far from any city, its network of suppliers extends to the four corners of Quebec, with 70% of its goods and services suppliers situated in the province.

Raglan Mine aspires to be a model company in the mining industry by promoting the development of its human resources, demonstrating fairness towards its multicultural workforce, and acting with respect for the communities and the environment. Raglan Mine is committed to a safe, productive, healthy, and stable work environment for years to come.

Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by its global network of more than 30 marketing offices.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 145,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

www.facebook.com/raglanmine
www.facebook.com/Glencore
www.instagram.com/glencoreplc
www.linkedin.com/company/8518
www.twitter.com/glencore
www.youtube.com/glencorevideos

Disclaimer

The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, "Glencore", "Glencore group" and "Group" are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies.  Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

SOURCE RAGLAN MINE, a GLENCORE company

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c4099.html

