Collective Mining Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Guayabales Project, Colombia

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report for its Guayabales Project, Colombia with an effective date of August 30, 2021 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.collectivemining.com).



Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Collective is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America with insider ownership of approximately sixty-five percent. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia: (i) the San Antonio project; and (ii) the Guayabales project. The 3,780-hectare San Antonio Project is located in a historical gold district in the Caldas department of Colombia. With recent geophysical and LIDAR surveys completed, an initial 5,000 metre drill program is underway at the project with initial assay results anticipated in early Q4, 2021. The 3,333-hectare Guayabales Project is also located in the mining-friendly Caldas department of Colombia. A maiden 7,500 metre drilling program is under way with initial assay results expected in Q4, 2021.

