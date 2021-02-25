College Apps Abroad launches new courses to help students apply for college or graduate school overseas

Students will learn exactly what they need to know to get started applying for a degree in places like the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and beyond

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, more and more American students decide to apply for a degree beyond their borders, but most don't know when or how to begin.

Now, students can receive expert advice and tips at the click of a mouse by enrolling in one or more of the new short courses offered by College Apps Abroad, an educational consultancy specializing in helping students find and apply for degrees overseas.

The series includes topics such as Applying for College Abroad: How to Get Started, Financial Aid for College Abroad, College Admissions Abroad, How to Choose a University Abroad and Grad School Abroad, and they range in price from $49 to $199.

Sara Cavalieri is the founder of College Apps Abroad and instructor for the courses, bringing to the table more than 10 years of experience working in international recruitment and admissions for universities such as The University of Edinburgh in the UK and the University of New South Wales in Australia.

"These courses teach students exactly what to do, how to plan and what to expect when it comes to a degree overseas," she said.

"It's a very different academic environment and admissions process than in the U.S."

Designed so students can go at their own pace, completing exercises and worksheets along the way, the courses also include a number of case studies where students hear directly from university representatives themselves.

And throughout the courses, Cavalieri draws on her personal experiences as an international student, studying and living in four countries—the UK, Ireland, Australia and Brazil.

"I made many mistakes along the way trying to manage my own application process abroad on my own," she said.

"My goal is to make the information more accessible and clear away the myths so students can make the most of their experiences and end up in the best fit program for them."

College Apps Abroad is a San Diego-based educational consultancy that specializes in helping students find and apply for college or graduate programs overseas.

