College Consensus, the Comprehensive College Search Website, Provides Education Seekers with the Necessary Information Required to Make Informed Decisions

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Getting admission into the right college is perhaps the most important step toward fulfilling the career goals of students. When it comes to questions like which subject and in which college, making a decision is a challenge in itself, making an informed decision is another. Expert advice and in-depth research are necessary, as far as the volume of institutions across the country is concerned. A reliable and genuine database can assist students and parents in making informed choices. College Consensus, the unique and comprehensive college search website, seeks to help all the stakeholders in the education sector get their information right through a reliable ranking system.

The website was established in 2017 by Jeremy Alder with his partner Coby Cagle. Jeremy had been home-schooled and had received very little guidance on the college search and application process. "I was the only member of my family to attend college and had to find everything out on my own. This meant traversing the minefield of good and bad information about colleges along the way", states Jeremy.

Their intention was to provide education seekers with the necessary yet accurate information required to make informed decisions when it comes to their college admission process. Realizing the unreliable and ingenuine practices followed by institutions and organizations while coming up with college ranking data, Jeremy decided to make the process more scientific and data-driven. The other issue was that there were just too many other ranking systems giving sometimes widely different results and he thought that bringing together the results of all the most credible ranking systems and verified student reviews onto a single webpage would make the college search process easier for students.

College Consensus, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

Credit: College Consensus

College Consensus follows the consensus method of determining the ranking of each and every college in the country. Their rankings combine the results of the most respected college ranking systems with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews from around the web to create a unique college meta-ranking. According to Jeremy, this approach offers a comprehensive and holistic perspective missing from other college rankings.

Story continues

Apart from giving a general rank list of selected institutions, College Consensus also offers specific categories of institutions based on the states they are located in and the subjects they are known for. To determine the best colleges in every state in the United States, College Consensus began with a list of colleges in each state, then combined the results of the most respected college ranking systems with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews from around the web to present a comprehensive picture of the American college landscape state by state.

Jeremy ensures credibility to the information provided on the website through their unique consensus methodology. The platform utilizes expert researchers and editors to collect, analyze and process data on specific subjects. College Consensus provides dedicated data and ranking on a wide range of institutions including traditional schools, online schools, business schools, law schools, technology bootcamps and more. Jeremy himself has extensive experience working as an editor and writer contributing to other college-ranking publications. Based on his experience and his vision to provide students and parents with a dedicated and comprehensive website providing all the necessary information to make insightful decisions, he started College Consensus. It took almost seven years for them to complete their dream of launching a comprehensive website like this.

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also provides expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

"College Consensus is the resource I wished I had when I was coming out of high school having received little guidance on how to find the right college that would bring me closer to my goals", says Jeremy Alder, Founder and CEO of College Consensus.

About College Consensus

College Consensus is a unique college ranking and review aggregator combining top publisher rankings and student reviews. The platform provides a reliable comprehensive ranking of colleges from across the United States.

Media Contact:

Name: Coby Cagle

Email: coby@collegeconsensus.com

SOURCE: College Consensus





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735076/College-Consensus-the-Comprehensive-College-Search-Website-Provides-Education-Seekers-with-the-Necessary-Information-Required-to-Make-Informed-Decisions



