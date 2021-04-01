College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking of the 100 Best National Liberal Arts Colleges for 2021
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college rating website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-liberal-arts-colleges/.
The best liberal arts colleges in the nation keep the spirit of traditional college education alive, while reinventing the classical humanities and sciences for the 21st century. In general, national liberal arts colleges focus on undergraduate education, although many have at least a few master's degree programs. While they may encourage faculty and student research, their emphasis is primarily on providing the very best undergraduate experience with a common core of classes in the humanities, arts, and sciences. The Top Consensus Ranked National Liberal Arts Colleges have a reputation that attracts students interested in an education steeped in critical thinking, research, and communication.
College Consensus is an aggregate ranking system that brings together data from reputable college ranking sites like The Wall Street Journal, Wallethub, U.S. News & World Report, plus trustworthy student review sites like Cappex and Niche. We average all of a school's rankings for the Publisher Rating, and all of the student grades for the Student Review Rating. Averaged together, these numbers create the comprehensive Consensus score.
The top three schools in the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges for 2021 are (1) Washington and Lee University, (2) Pomona College, and (3) Williams College. The remaining top ranked schools are listed in descending order :
Claremont McKenna College
Amherst College
Bowdoin College
Grinnell College
Bryn Mawr College
Hamilton College
Swarthmore College
Bates College
Wellesley College
Wesleyan University
Vassar College
Colby College
Middlebury College
Colgate University
Harvey Mudd College
Davidson College
Carleton College
University of Richmond
Haverford College
Barnard College
Colorado College
Mount Holyoke College
College of the Holy Cross
Scripps College
Whitman College
Smith College
Lafayette College
Macalester College
Connecticut College
Franklin and Marshall College
Occidental College
Pitzer College
Reed College
Bucknell University
Wabash College
DePauw University
Kenyon College
Union College (NY)
Trinity College
Gettysburg College
Oberlin College
Willamette University
St Olaf College
Spelman College
Kalamazoo College
Rhodes College
Virginia Military Institute
