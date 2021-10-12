College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best No-GMAT Online MBA Programs for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com/ ), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Best No-GMAT Online MBA Programs for 2022 at

https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-no-gmat-online-mba-programs/

Programs were ranked using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings.

To qualify for the No-GMAT Online MBA Programs ranking, programs must be offered by an accredited college or university and offer admission without a GMAT or GRE score. Programs were ranked using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings, including U.S. News and World Report, The Economist, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Financial Times.

The Top 25 No-GMAT Online MBA Programs for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:

American University - Kogod School of Business

Babson College - F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business

Baylor University - Hankamer School of Business

Boston University - Questrom School of Business

Case Western Reserve University - Weatherhead School of Management

Florida International University - College of Business

George Washington University - School of Business

Mississippi State University - College of Business

North Carolina A&T State University - Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics

North Carolina State University - Poole College of Management

Northeastern University - D'Amore-Mckim School of Business

Pepperdine University - Graziadio Business School

Southern Methodist University - Cox School of Business

Syracuse University - Martin J. Whitman School of Management

Texas Christian University - Neeley School of Business

University of Connecticut - School of Business

University of Denver - Daniels College of Business

University of Kansas - School of Business

University of Miami - Herbert Business School

University of Missouri - Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business

University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business

University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business

University of Washington - Foster School of Business

Washington University in St. Louis - Olin Business School

William & Mary - Raymond A. Mason School of Business

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

