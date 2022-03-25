College Consensus Publishes Consensus Ranking of The 50 Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the 50 Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities for 2022.

Established to provide educational opportunities for Black students in the face of segregation and discrimination, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have long served as an equitable and inclusive option for Black students in pursuit of higher education.

"Due to the tragic history of systemic racism in the United States, Black students have long been denied equal opportunity to access higher education," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "Fortunately, HBCUs give them this opportunity—and open up the door for many more. They offer greater affordability, post college preparedness, upward mobility, and a diverse and inclusive student experience."

To determine the 50 Best HBCUs, we combined the results of the most respected college ranking systems with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews from around the web to provide the most comprehensive picture of the HBCU landscape.

The Top 10 Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities for 2022 are:

Spelman College Howard University Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University West Virginia State University North Carolina A&T University Grambling State University Savannah State University Southern State University and A&M College Jackson State University Norfolk State

"HBCUs are an excellent option for students looking for a culturally relevant academic experience," continues College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "And students considering HBCUs should look no further than this list. It's the most comprehensive ranking of HBCUs out there as it factors in both respected rankings and student reviews."

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

This list is a feature of The Consensus' Annual Rankings. Throughout March and April, College Consensus will be publishing dozens of new college rankings for 2022.

For information on leveraging this award, winners may contact College Consensus' licensing partner, Wright's Media, at collegeconsensus@wrightsmedia.com.

