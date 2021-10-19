U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

College Consensus Ranks the Top 10 Hybrid/Online Law Degree Programs of 2022

·2 min read

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Top 10 Hybrid/Online Law Degree Programs of 2022.

College Consensus&#39; badge for the best hybrid/online law degree programs of 2022
College Consensus' badge for the best hybrid/online law degree programs of 2022

Programs were ranked by averaging student reviews and published scores from the most respected business rankings.

In compiling the Hybrid/Online Law ranking, editors focused solely on ABA-approved law schools offering an online or hybrid option for a Juris Doctorate degree. Programs were ranked by averaging published scores from the most respected business rankings, including Forbes, The Economist, Bloomberg Businessweek, U.S. News and World Report, and The Financial Times.

The Top 10 Hybrid/Online Law Schools for 2022 are:

Gonzaga University School of Law
Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Seton Hall University School of Law
Southwestern Law School
Syracuse University College of Law
Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center
University of Dayton School of Law
University of Denver Sturm College of Law
University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

As the editors of College Consensus explain, the American Bar Association "requires that coursework be completed 'in residence,'" however, "in recent years, the ABA has allowed law schools to offer students a hybrid program that blends traditional residential coursework with a variety of distance and online learning options."

According to the ABA, "while these programs are 'experimental,' they might also signal a new opportunity for law schools to provide legal education to students where the traditional three-year residential program is not feasible." Combining online courses with on-campus networking and development means prospective attorneys get the best of both worlds - and a means to make their career on their own terms.

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

