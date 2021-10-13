U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,348.50
    +7.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,293.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,712.00
    +58.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.90
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.10
    -0.54 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    +17.10 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    -0.0150 (-0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    19.28
    -0.72 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6920
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,165.38
    -1,813.10 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.48
    -21.29 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.18
    +1.95 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

College Student Innovation, Entrepreneurship Competition Finals Kick off in E. China

·3 min read

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The finals of the 7th China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition kicked off on October 13th in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. The event was organized by the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China and Jiangxi Provincial Government.

This event, both online and offline, with "Brave, Creative as I Can Be" as its theme, has attracted the participation of more than 9.56 million students of 4,347 colleges and universities from 121 countries and regions, with a total of 2.28 million projects involved.

This competition has largely boosted the spirit and enthusiasm of college students for innovation and entrepreneurship, according to the organizer, adding that participation of college students worldwide has helped achieve the competition goal of "More National, More Global, More Educational, More Comprehensive, and More Innovative".

With a separate "Undergraduate creativity team" set up, the competition organizer has tried to provide more opportunities to college students, make sure their in-depth participations, and so more "future stars" of innovation and entrepreneurship could stand out. The age limit of competition participants is 35 years old.

An "Innovation and Entrepreneurship Achievement Exhibition" was also held during the competition, with the aim to highlight the achievements of colleges and universities around the country, by implementing the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating a new force for mass entrepreneurship and innovation.

Despite COVID-19 situation, students from the world top 100 universities, including Oxford University, Cambridge University, Harvard University, Stanford University and MIT, formed teams to sign up for the competition. Through the combined forms of online and offline, participating teams at home and abroad have realized people-to-people communications, cultural exchanges and competitions. The event has helped built the largest communication platform for global innovation and entrepreneurship education, as well as enhanced the international impact and competitiveness of China's higher education.

Besides keeping the main higher education track, vocational education track and emerging track, this competition has added an industry and business proposition track, which has caught attentions of many well-known enterprises such as Huawei, Tencent, JD, ByteDance and China Southern Airlines. This has effectively promoted the transformation of competition achievements, nurtured a good ecosystem for collaborative training of innovative and entrepreneurial talents, and promoted the transformation and application of scientific and technological innovation achievements.

Inaugurated in 2015, the China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has been held annually for seven consecutive years.

This year's event is jointly sponsored by 12 ministries including the Ministry of Education and the Jiangxi Provincial People's Government, and is hosted by the Nanchang University and the Nanchang Municipal People's government.

College Student Innovation, Entrepreneurship Competition has become an important carrier for deepening the reform of innovation and entrepreneurship education in China, a stage to help college students worldwide realize their innovation and entrepreneurship dreams, and a platform of cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries.

The finals of the 7th China International College Students&#39; &quot;Internet+&quot; Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition kicked off on October 13th in Nanchang, capital of east China&#x002019;s Jiangxi Province. (PRNewsfoto/Ministry of Education of the People&#x002019;s Republic of China)
The finals of the 7th China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition kicked off on October 13th in Nanchang, capital of east China’s Jiangxi Province. (PRNewsfoto/Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China)

SOURCE Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China

Recommended Stories

  • Biden has canceled $11.5B in student loan debt — but what about vast forgiveness?

    Members of Congress are turning up the heat.

  • China Education Stocks Jump on Support for Vocational Schools

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s support for vocational schools is breathing life into education stocks that have been battered by a crackdown on private tutoring businesses.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auc

  • Have ADHD? This may be the career path for you

    Johan Wiklund, Professor of entrepreneurship at&nbsp;Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management, joins ‘A Time for Change’ to discuss why so many people with ADHD thrive as entrepreneurs. He also discusses his own ADHD diagnosis, and his plans to adapt a business school course for students to better serve students with ADHD.

  • Parents sue Wisconsin schools after their children catch covid-19

    When Shannon Jensen and Gina Kildahl sent their children back to their Wisconsin schools during the last school year, everyone had to wear masks. But when school resumed this fall, that was not the case - even as health experts warned that masks were necessary to keep a new highly contagious coronavirus variant from sweeping through classrooms. Jensen and Kildahl both sent their sons to their elementary schools in masks anyway. Jensen's son attends Rose Glen Elementary School in Waukesha, outsid

  • Virginia Dad Takes On the School Board

    Harry Jackson learns that educators don’t care what parents have to say.

  • This Lender Will No Longer Service Federal Student Loans: What That Means for Its Business

    While servicing federal loans is only a small part of Navient's business, it has some serious questions to answer about its long-term growth.

  • Harvard language program relocates from China to Taiwan

    An intensive summer language program hosted by Harvard University in Beijing will relocate to Taiwan in summer of 2022, as the U.S.-China relationship remains strained. The program is moving to Taipei and will kick off next summer with about 60 students who will take eight weeks of classes, National Taiwan University confirmed Wednesday. The decision was in part “due to a perceived lack of friendliness from the host institution" in Beijing, according to Harvard's student paper the Crimson, which first reported the move.

  • Many parents are feeling the pain of borrowing for their kids’ college

    Nearly 1 in 3 parents with federal parent PLUS loans say if they could do it over, they’d ask their children to rethink their education plans.

  • Student loans: California woman sees nearly $350,000 discharged in personal bankruptcy while serving as her own lawyer

    A California woman with more than $350,000 in student debt served as her own lawyer in personal bankruptcy and saw 98% of her loans discharged in the latest case in a growing trend.

  • ‘Crisis on UNC’s campus’: University takes time to grieve and focus on mental health

    Classes were canceled Tuesday following the deaths of two students on the Chapel Hill campus in the past month.

  • PowerSchool opens first digital learning lab at UC Davis

    The University of California Davis School of Education has opened a new PowerSchool and Microsoft Digital Learning Lab on campus.

  • A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A $50,000 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar. Today: a customer success specialist who makes $50,000 per year and spends some of their money this week on a Lush shampoo bar. Occupation: Customer Success SpecialistIndustry: TechnologyAge: 24Location: Philadelphia, PASalary: $50,000Net Worth: ~$500 ($2,200 currently in checking acc

  • MBA Applications Climbed In 2020-2021 At 19 Of 25 Top U.S. B-Schools

    MBA applications are up at 19 of 25 of the top business schools in the United States 2021 was never going to look like 2020. No MBA admissions cycle ever will again. The only real ... The post MBA Applications Climbed In 2020-2021 At 19 Of 25 Top U.S. B-Schools appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Chevron, Fab Foundation and Fort Valley State University Collaborate to Launch a Fab Lab

    San Ramon, Calif., October 12 2021 /3BL Media/ – Chevron Corporation announced a major financial contribution in support of two long-standing community partners, Fab Foundation and Fort Valley Stat...

  • Social justice group to protest in front of Mansfield Timberview following shooting

    “The school has failed both of these two young men and are going to continue to fail until they stop this bullying,” said Donnell Ballard, president of United My Justice.

  • Meet Dr. Janet Waldeck

    Dr. Janet Waldeck has been recognized by Yale University as one of the most outstanding and inspirational educators. Best of all? She can be found not at some elite boarding school or private prep, but in the Pittsburgh Public Schools.

  • Calif. becomes first state to require high schoolers take ethnic studies to graduate

    A new mandate has stated that California students will need to pass a course in ethnic studies in order to graduate from high school. First of its kind: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Friday that includes ethnic studies as a graduation requirement for all K-12 students beginning in the school year 2025-26, reported the Associated Press. As soon as the mandate is in effect, all public schools in the state will be required to offer at least one ethnic studies course.

  • Analysis: Marking Quarantined Students Absent, and What Constitutes an Outbreak

    This the latest in a series of weekly analyses of COVID-19 policies in 100 large and high-profile school systems, produced by the Center on Reinventing Public Education at the University of Washington, Bothell. You can see the full archive here. For better or worse, the flurry of new public health measures that marked the start […]

  • Kansas City district may close, consolidate schools after years of enrollment decline

    Several schools are operating “significantly under capacity,” district leaders warn. They’re asking the public for help to come up with a plan.

  • Are MBA Students More Comfortable With Remote Job Recruiting?

    MBA CSEA has found an increase in on-campus recruiting activity even as schools and students continue to grapple with the restrictions of coronavirus Coronavirus is still here and still affecting every aspect of life ... The post Are MBA Students More Comfortable With Remote Job Recruiting? appeared first on Poets&Quants.