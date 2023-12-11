College Students and Educators Can Get a Discount on Select Apple Products





A woman standing in an electronics store facing a wall of TVs.

Image source: Getty Images

Apple is the world's most valuable company, selling various top-rated products. While the famous brand is known for producing durable, sleek tech products, you can expect to pay a good chunk of money to own one. Before you rush to add a new iPad or iMac to your shopping cart, see if you qualify for a discount so you don't overpay. Apple offers discounted pricing on select products to qualifying educators and students. Here's what you need to know.

Don't overpay when upgrading your laptop or computer

Apple offers discounted pricing to eligible students and educators. If you qualify, you can save money when buying iPads, iMacs, and Mac products. These savings are available online through Apple's Education Store, in an Apple Retail Store, or an Authorized Campus Reseller.

Discounts vary by product. I compared pricing for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and found discounts ranging from $100 to $150, depending on the model purchased. Before buying, you can research the retail price and discounted price to see how much money you can save.

Here are the qualifications for this special pricing:

Any employee of a public or private K-12 institution in the United States, including homeschool teachers and eligible school board members and PTA or PTA executives

Faculty and staff of Higher Education Institutions in the United States

Current students enrolled in a public or private Higher Education Institution in the United States and parents purchasing on their behalf

Newly accepted students enrolled in a public or private Higher Education Institution in the United States and their parents

Here's what else you need to know: The education pricing discount extends to iPads, iMacs, and Mac products, so you won't get a deal when buying a new iPhone. It's also worth noting that this discount doesn't apply to refurbished Apple products. There are also limits on how many discounted products you can buy annually. You can purchase one desktop, one Mac Mini, one Notebook, and two iPads per year at discounted prices.

While saving $100 on a MacBook may not sound like a big deal, every dollar saved adds up and is a win for your wallet. Don't miss the chance to save money when buying new tech.

Students can get a deal on an Apple Music subscription

If you're a student who doesn't need to upgrade their tech anytime soon, Apple offers other ways to save money. You can get discounted pricing on an Apple Music subscription. Instead of paying $10.99 monthly for the Individual plan, you'll pay only $5.99 monthly for a Student plan.

With this subscription, you can stream unlimited ad-free music. If you're new to Apple Music, you can sign up for a free one-month trial to try it before paying. This subscription could help make those late-night study sessions less boring. Thanks to the discount, you don't have to worry about draining all the funds in your checking account.

Look for other ways to save

Life is expensive. If you're a college student with limited funds, or a teacher who is paid a meager salary, discounts can make a noticeable difference. Apple isn't the only brand that has educator and student discounts. Keep alert to similar offerings elsewhere. Before checking out, don't be afraid to ask if a discount is available. Discounts like this are meant to be used. For more ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.

