College students and recent grads: Grab a $45 pass to TC Sessions: Climate 2022

The future of humanity itself is at stake, and that’s the driving thesis behind TC Sessions: Climate 2022 (presented by Extreme Tech Challenge), which takes place in person on June 14 at UC Berkeley's Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley, California — with an online event to follow on June 16.

It will take a massive effort from visionary thinkers, makers and investors across all industries to stop, and then reverse, the toll of climate change on our planet. We need to foster a deep bench of those visionaries to continue this critical work, which means we’re committed to keeping this event affordable for students.

College students and recent grads: Buy a $45 student pass to TC Sessions: Climate 2022 — a $305 savings. Come meet and learn from some of climate tech’s most creative founders, CEOs, VCs, institutional scientists, researchers and engineers.

We’ll have a full day of panel discussions, 1:1 interviews, interactive breakout sessions with Q&As and smaller, expert-led roundtable discussions where you can dig deep into specific topics.

We’ll announce more speakers and topics soon, and in the weeks ahead, but here are just two examples. VC investment is critical to moving climate tech forward. In one presentation, Amy Burr, president of JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV), will weigh in on why startups need to roll corporate social responsibility (CSR) and Environmental Social Governance (ESG) policies into the mix from day one.

In another, Pae Wu, a partner at SOSV and CTO at IndieBio, will address trends in climate tech investment. Wu currently focuses on funding early-stage climate startups and tracking the trends and timing of hot, climate-specific industries.

TechCrunch editorial is accepting speaker recommendations through May 6. If you have someone in mind, submit your recommendation here. Staying on top of everything happening at TC Sessions: Climate is easy — sign up on the website for event updates on speakers, news and ticket specials.

What else can students expect at TC Climate? More than 1,000 issue-focused attendees means plenty of opportunity for students looking for employment, a mentor or perhaps a potential co-founder. Then again, maybe you’re looking to impress an investor with your genius idea. Whatever your motivation, you’ll find experts, resources and opportunities to advance your business agenda.

You’ll also discover dozens of exciting, early-stage startups exhibiting their planet-saving tech in the expo area, along with hands-on demos. Taste-test lab-grown foods and see some of the latest green building technologies in action. Get inspired, start conversations, expand your knowledge and your network.

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 takes place on June 14 at UC Berkeley's Zellerbach Auditorium. Students and recent grads — buy your $45 pass today. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn from and connect with the influential movers and shakers in climate tech. The planet you save should be, and is, your own.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions Climate 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

