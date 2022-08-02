The College Wizard® Goes Outside The Box To Get Teens Into Their Dream Schools

GRECIA, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / The competition at select colleges and universities has never been more intense. The admissions process can be overwhelming for students hoping to land a place at their college of choice. That's where The College Wizard® comes in.

Using an out-of-the-box, entrepreneurial approach, the company works with just 60 students per year to make them stand out enough to ensure admission to schools with acceptance rates as low as 5%.

The College Wizard®, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture

1.Help your teen identify his or her true passion

It's important to first identify exactly what your child's passions are. Does he or she love sport, writing, performing, robotics?

2. Put those passions into the world at an adult level

Now it's time to take those passions and showcase them. Go beyond what an ordinary teen might think to do. This will give that teen a huge advantage over everybody else, even at schools as competitive as Harvard. So for instance, an accomplished actress might write, direct and produce her own off-Broadway show. The captain of the swim team might start a business teaching young children how to swim and installing pool alarms to help prevent drowning accidents. A student who writes for the school newspaper might take his favorite articles and self-publish them on Amazon. Doing this will allow your child to demonstrate their passion and stand out during the application process

3. Use the exam text when writing your answers

Our College Wizard one-sentence infallible rule that mathematically beats the SAT reading section: "Every word of a correct answer must match something in the text you can point to that means the same thing."

College Wizard founder, Harvey Wizard, recently shared his personal story of how his company was born and the path that led him there, including the tragic loss of his only child, in the bestselling multi-author book Creating Joy: Changemakers Share Wisdom, Rituals & Practices For Living A Joy-Filled Life. The book featured 13 authors from across the globe, and hit multiple number 1 spots on the Amazon bestseller lists when it was published. Harvey says: "My motivation for becoming an international bestselling author came from a desire to tell the story of how I was able to find joy even after the death of my only child."

Story continues

Harvey had an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age, and has gone on to have a wide-ranging, varied career. He says: "I've always thought outside the box. I started my first photography business at 11 years old, funded by figuring out a way to win a national coloring contest. In the 1980s, I became one of the most successful street performers in New York City, earning $150 an hour in small change.

"I started the largest pregnancy massage business in the USA, started with a $500 investment and built it to 7 figures, by figuring out how to get pregnancy massages covered by health insurance.

"Later I fell into affiliate marketing in its early days and became an internet multimillionaire. When I lost virtually my entire life's savings in my first divorce, I focused on the trick I discovered to beat the SAT back in high school, and became The College Wizard, the world's winningest college admissions coach."

The College Wizard business was even selected as a case study for "Small Business Management," a textbook used in MBA programs throughout the USA.

Most recently, Harvey turned his three failed marriages into a standup comedy act that has him headlining in comedy clubs throughout the world.

He says: "I truly have a passion for teaching and mentoring and with my entrepreneurial mindset, and creative, out-of-the-box approach to marketing just about anything, I am the perfect coach to help students secure a spot at any school they choose."

Find out more: www.HarveyWizard.Com

ABOUT THE COLLEGE WIZARD

The College Wizard® is a company that helps students get into their first choice school. It takes a holistic, comprehensive approach to make teens' college dreams come true.

