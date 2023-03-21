U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.75
    +21.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,675.00
    +219.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,711.25
    +22.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.60
    +22.90 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.41
    +0.77 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.80
    -12.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.23
    -2.28 (-8.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3550
    +1.0600 (+0.81%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,020.28
    -138.03 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.06
    +7.39 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.70
    +105.85 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization partners with Amazon to design the new Amazon Small Business Academy

PR Newswire
·4 min read

TAMPA, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization (CEO) is proud to have partnered with Amazon to design new curriculum for Amazon Small Business Academy (ASBA).

Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Org. (PRNewsfoto/Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization)
Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Org. (PRNewsfoto/Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization)

ASBA provides a suite of free, interactive resources and tools for small business owners and entrepreneurs to help start, build, launch, and scale their businesses online.

The new ASBA experience features three self-service educational tracks – "Start," "Build" and "Launch". The tracks address both the tactical fundamentals, as well as the skills, that small business owners need to build self-reliance, confidence and perseverance. The program is free, open to any small business owner or entrepreneur and can be accessed at smallbusiness.amazon. Nearly 60% of products sold in Amazon's store come from selling partners—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—and Amazon will continue to invest in resources to give entrepreneurs and small business owners access to guidance and information to help them succeed.

CEO's council of academic experts informed ASBA on topics along with curriculum outlines and learning objectives. CEO is also providing a bench of experts (professors and small business owners in residence) who are serving as guest specialists in live weekly "office hours" as a supplement to educational webinars and on demand learning.

Giles Hertz, J.D., CEO president, said that CEO has a 40-year history of serving the needs of small business owners and entrepreneurs, through the scores of members who have launched businesses or partnerships much like this. However, "never has a curriculum been created that is so accessible and accommodating for any stage of startup to learn how to scale and grow their venture," Hertz said. "Small business owners who take advantage of this academy can use these tools to think more entrepreneurial, and that directly services the mission of CEO."

Meet the CEO faculty experts:

  • Derek Abrams, M.B.A. Abrams is the associate professor of practice, entrepreneurship and innovation, and associate director of the Center for Innovation and Commercialization, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV). Abrams specializes in entrepreneurial and international finance and serves on the board of directors of the Texas University Network for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

  • Kostas Alexiou, Ph.D. Alexiou is an assistant professor of entrepreneurship at The University of Tampa. Alexiou specializes in strategy, marketing and entrepreneurship and is an accomplished researcher. He has published in the Journal of Business Venturing and Organizational Dynamics, among others.

  • Sara Cochran, Ph.D. Cochran is a clinical assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Indiana University. Cochran specializes in gender in entrepreneurship and women entrepreneurs and serves as a director-at-large on the board of directors for the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE).

  • Eric Liguori, Ph.D. Ligouri is the founding head of the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Rowan University (NJ). Liguori specializes in human resources management, leadership and entrepreneurship and served as the president of USASBE and the managing editor of the Journal of Small Business Management.

  • Bob Milner, M.B.A. Milner is the director for the Center of Entrepreneurship Engagement at Sam Houston State University (TX). Milner specializes in business mentoring, startup expense strategy and business modeling. He is a decorated veteran and successful family small business owner.

  • David Rahn, M.B.A. Rahn is the director of the e-Incubator at California State University, Chico. Rahn specializes in strategy and digital entrepreneurship and is a serial entrepreneur, having launched and developed software companies to scale.

  • Sharon Simmons, Ph.D., J.D., C.P.A. Simmons is an associate professor and academic programs director at Jackson State University (MS). Simmons specializes in entrepreneurial accounting and finance and serves on the board of directors of CEO.

  • Rebecca Wilson, M.B.A. Wilson is a professor of entrepreneurship at Harris-Stowe State University (MO). Wilson specializes in finance and entrepreneurship and has been recognized as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Emerging Leader.

The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization (CEO), is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to "inform, support and inspire college students to be entrepreneurial and to seek opportunity through enterprise creation." From its inception in 1984, the organization has grown to approximately 16,500 members, representing nearly 250 college- and university-based chapters.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collegiate-entrepreneurs-organization-partners-with-amazon-to-design-the-new-amazon-small-business-academy-301776643.html

SOURCE Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization

Recommended Stories

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Russia seizes Volkswagen factory in legal battle with Deripaska’s car maker

    Volkswagen has lost control of a vast car plant in Russia as part of a legal battle with a car maker controlled by sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • California’s Newsom Scores Win in Bid to Curb Oil Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Gavin Newsom struck a deal Monday with legislative leaders on a proposal to limit how much profit oil companies can make in California and establish a watchdog to monitor gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe One Bi

  • New Amazon layoffs are the latest correction to years of over-hiring in the tech industry

    Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.

  • Amazon to Cut 9,000 More Jobs, Deepening Biggest Pullback Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off an additional 9,000 employees, adding to cuts that were already the largest round of firings in the company’s history.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse

  • Tesla Is Outpacing Rivals in Europe. Price Cuts Are Paying Off.

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • Dollar General Is Making a $100 Million Bet Customers Will Love

    Dollar General Chief Executive Jeff Owen just acknowledged what people blessed with common sense intuitively understand: Understaffed stores lead to bad customer service and lost sales. Most of the $100 million investment, Owen said, will go to increasing hours for employees so they can meet "our expectations regarding consistent store standards." Which, of course, means shopping at Dollar General is like playing craps: You might get a decent store or you might roll snake eyes.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Volkswagen's Scout unit wins $1.3 billion in incentives for South Carolina factory

    South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday signed legislation approving $1.29 billion in state incentives for Volkswagen's off-road brand Scout Motors to build a $2 billion manufacturing plant for trucks and SUVs. The project could also receive up to $180 million in job development tax credits based on hiring, said South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey. In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States, offering new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles.

  • Growth Stock Nears Breakout As Sales Surge; Rides Google, Microsoft Tailwinds

    Growth stock software-as-a-service provider Smartsheet rose in heavy volume after earnings surprise.

  • Amazon to lay off another 9,000 employees

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) will eliminate about 9,000 more roles, affecting teams in its highly profitable cloud division, CEO Andy Jassy told employees Monday in a publicly posted message. The cuts, he said, are across the Amazon Web Services, Twitch, advertising and human resources teams. "Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago," Jassy said.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Putin warns Russia could drop grain deal after 60 days

    Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Monday that Moscow has agreed to extend a deal allowing the exports of Ukrainian grain to global markets only for 60 days and could drop it altogether if its conditions aren't met. Speaking at a parliamentary meeting in Moscow attended by lawmakers from African countries, Putin emphasized that Russia expects the facilitation of exports of its own agricultural products as part of a package agreement.

  • Microsoft's EU remedies target only cloud streaming rivals, sources says

    Microsoft Corp's remedies to address European Union antitrust concerns over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision focus only on cloud gaming services, with no mention of rival Sony, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software giant has been trying to allay the Commission's concerns that the deal may reduce competition for console and personal computers, PC operating systems and cloud game streaming services.

  • Russia Jumps Above Saudi Arabia as China’s Biggest Oil Supplier

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil supplier with refiners taking advantage of cheap barrels to feed rebounding demand in Asia’s biggest economy following the end of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe One Big