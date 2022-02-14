U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.00
    -30.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,412.00
    -215.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,113.00
    -127.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.00
    -9.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.83
    -0.27 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.20
    +15.10 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.31 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.81
    +6.90 (+28.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3522
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1700
    -0.2400 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,138.88
    -406.79 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.56
    -37.39 (-3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.85
    -148.17 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Collegium to Acquire BioDelivery Sciences in an All-Cash Deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BioDelivery Sciences International
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BDSI
  • COLL
BioDelivery Sciences International
BioDelivery Sciences International

Transaction is valued at $5.60 per share representing a total equity value of $604 million

Represents a 54% premium to BDSI stock’s closing price of $3.64 on February 11, 2022 and a 65% premium to the 30 trading days volume weighted average price of $3.40

Transaction expected to close late in the first quarter of 2022

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) to purchase all outstanding shares of BDSI at $5.60 per share in an all-cash transaction. This corresponds to a total equity value of approximately $604 million (on a fully diluted basis). The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both BDSI and Collegium.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Collegium will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of BDSI’s common stock, and BDSI will file a recommendation statement containing the unanimous recommendation of the BDSI board that BDSI shareholders tender their shares to Collegium.

“We are pleased to announce the transaction with Collegium, which we view as a testament to the attractiveness of our portfolio and long-term value of our brands,” said Jeff Bailey, CEO of BDSI. “Our team has worked diligently to grow our differentiated products. We believe that this transaction will deliver benefits to patients and prescribers and create significant value for our shareholders.”

Terms of the Agreement
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Collegium will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of BDSI’s common stock at a price of $5.60 per share in cash. The consideration represents a 54% premium to BDSI common stock’s closing price of $3.64 on February 11, 2022 and a premium of 65% over the 30 trading days volume weighted average price of $3.40.

The closing of the tender offer will be subject to a majority of BDSI’s outstanding shares being tendered. In addition, the transaction is subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and other customary conditions.

Following completion of the tender offer, Collegium will acquire all remaining shares at the same price of $5.60 per share through a second step merger. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place late in the first quarter of 2022.

Moelis & Company LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel to BDSI. Jefferies LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Collegium and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP is acting as legal counsel to Collegium.

ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of differentiated pain and neurology products and leverages its experienced sales and marketing organization to educate prescribers on their unique features. BDSI's products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain, acute migraine and opioid-induced constipation.

ABOUT COLLEGIUM
Collegium Pharmaceutical is building a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

The tender offer (the “Offer”) described in this press release has not yet commenced, and this release is neither a recommendation, nor an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the common stock of BDSI or any other securities. On the commencement date of the Offer, a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an offer to purchase, a letter of transmittal and related documents, will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by Collegium and its acquisition subsidiary, and a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 will be filed with the SEC by BDSI. The Offer to purchase the outstanding shares of the common stock of BDSI will only be made pursuant to the offer to purchase, the letter of transmittal and related documents filed as a part of the Schedule TO. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND RELATED DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 REGARDING THE OFFER, AS THEY MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES, INCLUDING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of these statements (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by directing such requests to the information agent for the Offer, which will be named in the tender offer statement. Investors and security holders may also obtain, at no charge, the documents filed or furnished to the SEC by BDSI under the “Investors” section of BDSI’s website at www.bdsi.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

SOME OF THE STATEMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS REGARDING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE EXPECTED CONSUMMATION OF THE TRANSACTION, WHICH INVOLVES A NUMBER OF RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, INCLUDING THE SATISFACTION OF CLOSING CONDITIONS FOR THE TRANSACTION, INCLUDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, THE TENDER OF A MAJORITY OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF BDSI, THE POSSIBILITY THAT THE TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE COMPLETED, AND OTHER RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES DISCUSSED IN BDSI’S PUBLIC FILINGS WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE “RISK FACTORS” SECTIONS OF BDSI’S ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND SUBSEQUENT QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q, AS WELL AS THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED BY COLLEGIUM AND ITS ACQUISITION SUBSIDIARY AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION TO BE FILED BY BDSI. THESE STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON CURRENT EXPECTATIONS, ASSUMPTIONS, ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS, AND INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE RESULTS, LEVELS OF ACTIVITY, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM ANY FUTURE STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS ARE GENERALLY IDENTIFIED BY WORDS OR PHRASES SUCH AS “BELIEVE”, “ANTICIPATE”, “EXPECT”, “INTEND”, “PLAN”, “WILL”, “MAY”, “SHOULD”, “ESTIMATE”, “PREDICT”, “POTENTIAL”, “CONTINUE” OR THE NEGATIVE OF SUCH TERMS OR OTHER SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS. IF UNDERLYING ASSUMPTIONS PROVE INACCURATE OR UNKNOWN RISKS OR UNCERTAINTIES MATERIALIZE, ACTUAL RESULTS AND THE TIMING OF EVENTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THE RESULTS AND/OR TIMING DISCUSSED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, AND YOU SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE STATEMENTS. COLLEGIUM AND BDSI DISCLAIM ANY INTENT OR OBLIGATION TO UPDATE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF DEVELOPMENTS OCCURRING AFTER THE PERIOD COVERED BY THIS REPORT OR OTHERWISE.

© 2022 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • What The Rock's arms and the S&P 500 all have in common: Morning Brief

    Markets are looking shaky. The NYSE has a new chief. And Super Bowl hot takes. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 14, 2022.

  • Global Stocks Tumble as Ukraine Tension Mounts: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell around the world on Monday as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global markets, adding to concerns about inflation and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to tame it.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSing

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. The Fortune 500 list consists of the largest public and private companies from the United States, ranked by annual revenues, […]

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says Potential Ukraine War a ‘Polar Vortex’ Risk to Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could push economies into recession, posing another significant risk for equity markets, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Is

  • Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Won't Be Sold Until the Insiders Agree

    Remarkably few companies benefited more from the 2020 turmoil as much as Peloton Interactive, Inc.(NASDAQ: PTON). Their late 2019 IPO launch had almost perfect timing as society soon plunged into lockdowns that restricted many physical activities. Yet, after a bumpy ride, the company that had a US$50b market cap at its peak is now back at the starting line. This raised many questions, especially from the activist investors.

  • 3M, T. Rowe, and 7 More Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Interpublic Group of Companies Kimco Realty and DuPont de Nemours were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Others included 3M T. Rowe Price Yum! Interpublic Group of Companies (ticker: IPG), whose businesses include marketing and advertising, declared a quarterly disbursement of 29 cents a share, up 2 cents, or 7%.

  • 3 Top Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    These stocks may not be household names, but their long-term returns are hard to ignore and worth keeping in mind.