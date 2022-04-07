Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Needham Healthcare Conference

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conference:



21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Virtual fireside chat

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company’s website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a diversified, specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:

Alex Dasalla

Head of Investor Relations

adasalla@collegiumpharma.com



