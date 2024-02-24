Collegium Pharmaceutical Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$566.8m (up 22% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$48.2m (up from US$25.0m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 8.5% (up from net loss in FY 2022).

EPS: US$1.43 (up from US$0.74 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Collegium Pharmaceutical EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 17%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 6.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Pharmaceuticals industry in the US are expected to grow by 9.0%.

Performance of the American Pharmaceuticals industry.

The company's shares are up 12% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Collegium Pharmaceutical (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.