U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.75
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,154.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,944.25
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.50
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.07
    -0.93 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.10
    -8.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.31 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9825
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1399
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4800
    -0.2220 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,230.87
    -281.46 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.10
    -11.05 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Collibra Celebrates Customer Achievements with 2022 Excellence Awards

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced the winners of the Collibra Excellence Awards, honoring teams and individuals at the world's leading organizations for their innovative use of Collibra. Presented at Data Citizens '22, the awards recognize data leaders who are empowering their teams to deliver trusted, accessible data to power data-driven insights.

Collibra Logo (PRNewsFoto/Collibra)
Collibra Logo (PRNewsFoto/Collibra)

Winners of the Collibra Excellence Awards include:

"The ability to break down data silos and build a strong data culture is critical to be competitive in today's complex business environment," said Madan Gadde, Chief Customer Officer for Collibra. "This year's Excellence Awards winners are incredible examples of what organizations can achieve by driving data democratization and making trusted data available to more users. Congratulations to the winners, and we look forward to the continued success of these data intelligence initiatives."

The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is a comprehensive data intelligence platform that unifies data catalog, data lineage, flexible governance, continuous quality, and built-in privacy. Hundreds of leading enterprises across all industries depend on Collibra for data intelligence. Learn more about Collibra customers.

About Data Citizens

Data Citizens is the industry's go-to event for all things data intelligence. This year, it features 45+ customer and Collibra-led sessions, an extensive ecosystem of top data intelligence leaders and partners including Google, Amazon, and Snowflake, and multiple workshops and networking events. Learn more about Data Citizens '22.

About Collibra

Since 2008, Collibra has been uniting organizations by delivering trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source. Our Data Intelligence Cloud brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to all types of data. The Global 2000 relies on Collibra to create the critical alignment that accelerates workflows and delivers better results faster. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. To learn more, visit collibra.com, follow @Collibra on Twitter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collibra-celebrates-customer-achievements-with-2022-excellence-awards-301666106.html

SOURCE Collibra

Recommended Stories

  • Claire’s employee has no idea she was fired, shows up to work anyway

    She was marked in the system as "terminated."

  • Report Claims 97% of Uniswap Tokens Are ‘Rug Pulls’—Crypto Twitter Has Doubts

    The researchers found that "90% of tokens using locking contracts tend to become a rug pull or a malicious token eventually."

  • Alibaba and Nio among Chinese stocks surging as hopes build for country’s reopening

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies were enjoying a sharp rally in Tuesday morning trading as hopes built for a potential relaxation of zero-COVID measures.

  • Tesla shuts main showroom in Beijing in shift of China strategy: report

    Tesla Inc. has closed its main showroom in Beijing, amid changes in the electric-car maker's strategy in China, according to sources in a report from

  • The Morning After: Trying out the Meta Quest Pro

    The Meta Quest Pro gets put through its paces, while the UK's use of facial recognition is deemed unethical, and Instagram started banning people for no reason.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Analyst Report: Alphabet Inc.

    Alphabet is a holding company. Internet media giant Google is a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue. Sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart home products, which include Nest and Google Home, also contribute to other revenue. Alphabet’s moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), faster internet access to homes (Google Fiber), self-driving cars (Waymo), and more. Alphabet’s operating margin has been 25%-30%, with Google at 30% and other bets operating at a loss.

  • Cyber-attacks on small firms: The US economy's 'Achilles heel'?

    Small businesses play a critical role in the economy but are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

  • Alibaba, JD.com post healthy presales for Singles' Day but consumer spending may be slowing

    China's leading e-commerce platforms reported strong sales for the first checkout window of this year's Singles' Day shopping festival, despite a cooling economy and weakening consumer sentiment. Alibaba Group Holding said 102 brands on its retail network, which includes its flagship sites Taobao and Tmall, surpassed 100 million yuan (US$13.8 million) in gross merchandise value within an hour after the first round of sales opened for payments on Monday. Those brands include homegrown white goods

  • Ethos 2.0 Relaunches in a Bid to Give the Crypto Industry an Alternative to Centralization, and a Simple Entry Point Into Crypto

    Ethos today is relaunching as “Ethos 2.0”. With this evolution, the team hopes to deliver on the promise of Voyager Digital Assets, as well as the original value proposition of Ethos. The original ...

  • U.S. Treasury thwarted attack by Russian hacker group last month-official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury last month repelled cyber attacks by a pro-Russian hacker group, preventing disruption and confirming the effectiveness of the department's stronger approach to financial system cybersecurity, a U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday. The Treasury has attributed the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks to Killnet, the Russian hacker group that claimed responsibility for disrupting the websites of several U.S. states and airports in October, said Todd Conklin, cybersecurity counselor to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

  • Crypto Exchange Binance to Use Twitter as Web 3 ‘Sandbox,’ Help Musk Fend Off Bots: Exec

    Patrick Hillman, chief strategy officer at Binance, discusses the crypto exchange’s goals to help new boss Elon Musk fend off internet bots on Twitter and why the crypto exchange sees the potential for Web3 innovation following its $500 investment in the social media company.

  • NFTs Get a New Place to Live, With Ripple Aiming for Mass Adoption

    Ripple community members voted in XLS-20 Monday, the standard for NFTs, that will facilitate scalability, efficiency, and protected royalties for creators.

  • Analyst Report: Arista Networks, Inc.

    Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

  • Dogeliens – The Newest Addition To Binance Network Set to Offer Features Unavailable On the Bitcoin Network

    Cryptocurrency is growing exponentially every day. This growth is evident in the number of projects springing up and gaining ground. This proliferation can be attributed to the richly rewarding opportunities it has to offer.

  • Is Fidelity Large Cap Core Enhance Index (FLCEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for FLCEX

  • Airbnb's revenue forecast takes hit from strong dollar, slowing bookings

    Airbnb Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Tuesday, saying a strong U.S. dollar had started to pressure its business and that bookings would moderate after a bumper third quarter. The vacation rental firm expects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, the midpoint of which missed analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. The industry has seen a stellar recovery this year on the back of the best summer travel season in three years, but it faces risks from the global surge in inflation.

  • Britain to go it alone for now on reining in 'shadow banking'

    Britain, rattled by the recent near meltdown of some pension funds, is pressing ahead to tighten oversight of the so-called shadow banking sector, taking the lead ahead of possible co-ordinated international action. UK regulators could preempt recommendations by the G20's Financial Stability Board (FSB) to require permanently higher liquidity buffers for Liability Driven Investment (LDI) funds - used by UK defined benefit pension schemes - backed by regular stress tests, two sources said. The Bank of England in September had to buy UK government bonds after the 1.6 trillion pound ($1.85 trillion) LDI sector struggled to come up with extra collateral to cover crashing bond prices.

  • Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

    Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co. The lawsuit was filed under seal in the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, he said.