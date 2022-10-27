U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,815.13
    -15.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,122.15
    +283.04 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,812.48
    -158.51 (-1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.13
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.75
    +0.84 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.20
    -7.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0115 (-1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0780 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1574
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2040
    -0.1560 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,652.87
    -44.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.23
    -1.16 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Collide Capital Announces Close of $66M Fund I, the First VC Fund Simultaneously Backed by Amazon, Alphabet, and Twitter

·5 min read

Collide's Founding Partners, Aaron Samuels and Brian Hollins, have helped build and scale two of the largest Black entrepreneurship ecosystems in the world, AfroTech and BLCK VC.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collide Capital, one of the largest Black-owned first time funds, is supporting intersectional founders solving the next generation of global challenges. Today, Collide Capital announced the close of its $66M Fund I. To date, Collide has backed over 40 companies, of which more than 80% are led by Black, Latinx, or Female Founders.

Collide Capital, one of the largest Black-owned first time funds, is supporting intersectional founders solving the next generation of global challenges.
Collide Capital, one of the largest Black-owned first time funds, is supporting intersectional founders solving the next generation of global challenges.

Collide is the first venture fund to be simultaneously backed by Amazon, Alphabet, and Twitter, and is also anchored by the University of California Endowment. Additional LPs joining the fund include Bank of America, Citi, Northwestern Mutual, Bain Capital, Insight Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, among others.

"At Alphabet, we invest in companies and people who are passionate about using technology to change how we live for a better future," said Jeremiah Gordon, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at CapitalG, Alphabet's growth equity fund. "Aaron and Brian are building a powerful ecosystem that connects us to the founders who are working to solve the next generation of global challenges, and we are excited to bring the resources of Alphabet to their diverse portfolio of founders. This Fund I is just the beginning for Collide Capital, and we're excited to see what the future holds for them."

Collide Capital's mission is to direct investment from leading technology and financial institutions to the founders most prepared to build generational companies. With institutional training from Goldman Sachs, Bain & Co, Harvard Business School, and Stanford Graduate School of Business, Collide founders Aaron Samuels and Brian Hollins want to give their communities of under-networked founders a sizable advantage through their connection to VC-funding, knowledge, and hands-on operational support.

"Aaron and Brian bring investment acumen and operator expertise to their portfolio, coupled with a demonstrable track record of funding diverse and women-led teams," said Jon Chen, VP of Corporate Development & Strategy at Twitter. "As Twitter continues to prioritize its investments in the teams, companies, and funds that represent diverse and underrepresented groups, we're proud to support Collide Capital's Fund I and join them in the pursuit for a more diverse and inclusive tech industry."

"Brian and Aaron are building an innovative venture capital fund that represents the future of the VC industry," said Jagdeep Singh Bachher, Chief Investment Officer of the UC Regents. "Our investment in Collide Capital supports their vision, and we hope that students in the University of California system and beyond are inspired by this work. It's truly remarkable."

Collide Capital will usher in a new era of venture capital where resources and opportunities are directed toward the most deserving founders by backing a high-performing portfolio led by a diverse array of founding teams who have the lived experiences, courage, and grit to create solutions for the next generation. Samuels and Hollins believe great investors are strongly rooted in the communities they source deals from, and Collide Capital has proven experience building leading systems of change, including two of the largest Black tech ecosystems, AfroTech, co-founded by Samuels, and BLCK VC, where Hollins serves as a founding board member. Samuels also co-founded and served as COO at Blavity Inc., the largest global Black media company for millennials and Gen-Z.

"We believe that storytelling and community building are necessary tools to reshape the world into a more just and equitable place," said Aaron Samuels, Founder and Managing Partner of Collide Capital. "But after a decade as a poet and entrepreneur, I now believe that we also need one additional fundamental tool: capital. Collide Capital is a natural extension of the work that both Brian and I have been deeply engaged in, and allows us to place dollars behind the next generation of diverse founders."

"Collide is the culmination of a decade-long journey identifying and supporting the most talented founders we know," said Brian Hollins, Founder and Managing Partner of Collide Capital. "Aaron and I have spent years bringing recognition and resources to deserving innovators, and we're thrilled to now add capital to that equation to ensure those founders have the financial support they need to win."

To learn more about Collide, visit https://collidecap.com.

About Collide Capital:

Collide Capital believes that great founders are intersectional in nature and will demand that their investors will be equivalently so. Building off of the success of their top-quartile proof of concept fund, the Collide Capital team is now publicly announcing the close of their oversubscribed fund of $66M to invest in founders with the lived experiences, courage, and grit to create solutions for the next generation. Collide Capital is Black-owned and led by two founders under the age of 35, Aaron Samuels who co-founded AfroTech, and Brian Hollins who is a founding Board Member of BLCK VC.

Collide Capital is led by two Black GPs with institutional training from Goldman Sachs, Bain & Co, Harvard Business School, and Stanford Graduate School of Business. Collide Capital is anchored by the University of California Endowment, and the first fund to be simultaneously backed by Amazon, Alphabet, and Twitter. To date, Collide Capital has backed over 40 companies, of which 80%+ are led by Black, Latinx, or Female Founders.

+++

Media Contact: 
BAM for Collide Capital
CollideCapital@bamtheagency.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collide-capital-announces-close-of-66m-fund-i-the-first-vc-fund-simultaneously-backed-by-amazon-alphabet-and-twitter-301661669.html

SOURCE Collide Capital

Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Apple, Amazon earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Apple and Amazon earnings as tech companies face headwinds.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock crashed Thursday morning, sinking 6.5% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is upping up its battery swap game and even setting up a battery manufacturing business. Investors in Chinese stocks are already scurrying for cover after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured a third term earlier this week, as they fear Xi's ideologies, particularly his crackdowns on the private sector and zero-COVID policy, to continue.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Bouncing Back on Thursday

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock got rocked for a 9% loss after reporting a pretty dramatic earnings miss on Wednesday. The good news is that -- with a little help from Wall Street analysts -- Boeing stock is clawing back some of its losses today. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares of Boeing are back up 5.8%.

  • Credit Suisse stock dives on Q3 net loss, major restructuring plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the plunge in stock for Credit Suisse amid third-quarter earnings losses and plans to restructure.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pipe Dream Turns Into $588 Billion Nightmare

    Mark Zuckerberg's plan to dominate the metaverse is turning into a nightmare for everyone. And it's costing real money.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Wall Street Is Still Bullish on This Punished Growth Stock -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tumbled by more than 55% this year, but that hasn't led Wall Street analysts who follow the stock to walk back their year-ahead price estimates or change their recommendations -- and for them, it's still a buy. In fact, compared to its current price (near $2.50), the average price target of analysts is $11, which would imply a massive run-up over the coming months. Bionano Genomics makes a device called the Saphyr, which biomedical laboratories use to analyze chromosomes.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ:VRTX) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 81% Above Its Share Price

    Does the October share price for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( NASDAQ:VRTX ) reflect what it's really worth...

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]

  • Is Trending Stock Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Why ServiceNow's CEO is bullish on Zuck's metaverse

    ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott defends the metaverse.

  • Meta stock plummets on Q3 earnings, revenue decline

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the outlook for Meta’s fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Meta Plummets 25% as Zuckerberg’s Plea for ‘Patience’ Falls Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plunged as much as 25% Thursday morning after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetMark Zuckerberg’s W

  • Can Alphabet (GOOG) Still Bounce Back?

    Bronte Capital, an investment management company, released its “Amalthea Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund lost 0.32% in the third quarter compared to a 0.17% gain for the MSCI ACWI (in $A). For September, the fund gained 6.68% compared to a 3.58% loss for the MSCI […]

  • Charles Schwab of Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) Just Spent US$7.5m On Shares

    Those following along with Local Bounti Corporation ( NYSE:LOCL ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • 10 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best crude oil stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy Today. The energy industry rebounded sharply in 2022 from the low recorded during the pandemic. According to U.S. Energy Information […]

  • Amazon stock drops again ahead of earnings, as options are priced for a bigger-than-usual move

    Shares of Amazon.com Inc. sank 4.6% in afternoon trading, and has now lost 8.6% in two days, as investors prepped for the ecommerce giant's third-quarter results after the closing bell. The stock has declined the day after results were reported 6 times in the last 8 quarters, with an average decline of 5.1% and an average gain of 12.0%; the average one-day post-earnings move in either direction was 6.9%. A stock options strategy known as a straddle, in which both bullish (calls) and bearish (put

  • Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Honeywell International Inc. (HON) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.17% and 1.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?