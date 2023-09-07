U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Collier County real estate: Top-10 most expensive sold homes in August 2023

Mark H. Bickel, Naples Daily News
·3 min read
This is the most expensive home sold in Collier County for Aug. 1-31, 2023.
A Naples home is No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Collier County from Aug. 1-31, 2023.

This house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Following are the Top 10 real estate sales in Collier County recorded for August 2023: (Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate)

1-660 3rd ST N, Naples

List price: $13,950,000

Sold price: $13,000,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Olde Naples

Size: 5,036 square feet

Year built: 2023

Days on market: 47

Amenities: Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen/Shower

View: Landscaped area

2-2191 Coach House Lane, Naples

List price: $9,450,000

Sold price: $8,750,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision:N/A

Size: 7,222 square feet

Year built: 2023

Days on market: 141

Amenities: Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

View: Landscaped area

3-719 Willowhead Drive, Naples

List price: $7,950,000

Sold price: $7,400,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Park Shore

Size: 5,974 square feet

Year built: 2022

Days on market: 330

Amenities: Beach Access, Private Membership, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Deck, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/ Kitchen/Shower

View: Landscaped area

4-1372 Great Egret Trail, Naples

List price: $7,995,000

Sold price: $7,300,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Estuary at Grey Oaks

Size: 7,350 square feet

Year built: 2008

Days on market: 176

Amenities: Lakefront, Clubhouse, Golf Course, Private Membership, Putting Green, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Golf course, lake

5-1485 ANHINGA Point, Naples

List price: $7,500,000

Sold price: $7,250,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Estuary at Grey Oaks

Size: 7,160 square feet

Year built: 2012

Days on market: 7

Amenities: Lakefront, Clubhouse, Golf Course, Private Membership, Putting Green, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Golf course, lake

6-488 Richards Court, Marco Island

List price: $7,350,000

Sold price: $6,625,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Marco Island

Size: 4,553 square feet

Year built: 2023

Days on market: 172

Amenities: Bayfront, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Fireplace

View: Bay

7-735 Fairlawn Court, Marco Island

List price: $7,495,000

Sold price: $6,500,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Marco Island

Size: 4,616 square feet

Year built: 2022

Days on market: 81

Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Canopy/Dock/Lift, Jet Ski Lift, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill/Gas Fire Pit, Outdoor Kitchen/Shower, Privacy Wall

View: Bay

8-5945 Sunnyslope Drive, Naples

List price: $6,995,000

Sold price: $6,125,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Quail West

Size: 7,366 square feet

Year built: 2006

Days on market: 92

Amenities: Lakefront, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Golf Course, Private Membership, Putting Green, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

View: Lake

9-5127 SEASHELL AVE, Naples

List price: $5,950,000

Sold price: $5,90,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Seagate

Size: 4,062 square feet

Year built: 2019

Days on market: 7

Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock, Jet Ski Lift, Beach Access, Private Membership, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Deck, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen/Shower

View: Canal, mangroves

10-623 14th AVE S, Naples

List price: $6,200,000

Sold price: $5,515,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Olde Naples

Size: 4,286 square feet

Year built: 2005

Days on market: 86

Amenities: N/A

View: Landscaped area

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples, Marco Island homes top list of most expensive sold in August