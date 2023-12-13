Collier County real estate: Top-10 most expensive sold homes in November

This house in Naples was the No. 1 most expensive home sold in November 2023 in Collier County.

A Naples home is No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Collier County from Nov 1-Nov. 30.

This house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house was previously sold in 2016 for $3,432,500.

Following are the Top 10 real estate sales in Collier County recorded for November:

(Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate)

1-5936 Sunnyslope Drive, Naples

List price: $7,250,000

Sold price: $7,000,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Quail West

Size: 6,128 square feet

Year built: 2016

Days on market: 12

Amenities: Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Concierge Services, Full Service Spa, Golf Course, Private Membership, Putting Green, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill/Gas Fire Pit, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

View: Golf course

2-3636 Crayton Road, Naples

List price: $6,995,000Sold price: $6,775,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Park Shore

Size: 4,582 square feet

Year built: 2023

Days on market: 15

Amenities: Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill/Gas Fire Pit, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Landscaped area

More: Collier County real estate: Top-10 most expensive sold homes in October 2023

3-6405 Highcroft Drive, Naples

List price: $6,650,000

Sold price: $6,650,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Quail West

Size: 5,730 square feet

Year built: 2023

Days on market: 50

Amenities: Lakefront, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Full Service Spa, Golf Course, Private Membership, Putting Green, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

View: Golf course, lake

4-2354 Alexander Palm Drive, Naples

List price: $5,970,000

Sold price: $5,850,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Estates at Grey Oaks

Size: 4,801 square feet

Year built: 2000

Days on market: 4

Amenities: Lakefront, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Full Service Spa, Golf Course, Lap Pool, Private Membership, Putting Green, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Kitchen

Story continues

View: Golf course, lake

5-1935 5th Street South, Naples

List price: $6,150,000

Sold price: $5,400,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Aqualane Shores

Size: 2,237 square feet

Year built: 1969

Days on market: 165

Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock/Lift/Slip, Beach Access, Private Pool

View: Canal

6-125 Hollyhock Court, Marco Island

List price: $5,175,000

Sold price: $5,125,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Marco Island

Size: 4,458 square feet

Year built: 2022

Days on market: 102

Amenities: Bayfront, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Bay, Intersecting Canal, Mangroves

More: A unique view: Drone video captures Marco Island's majestic, historic S.S. Jolley Bridge

7-406 Willet Ave., Naples

List price: $5,300,000

Sold price: $5,100,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Conners

Size: 4,108 square feet

Year built: 2003

Days on market: 129

Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Deck

View: Canal

8-15139 Brolio Lane, Naples

List price: $4,995,000

Sold price: $4,800,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Padova

Size: 4,947 square feet

Year built: 2004

Days on market: 16

Amenities: Clubhouse, Community Pool, Golf Course, Putting Green, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Courtyard, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

View: Preserve

9-1600 Murex Lane, Naples

List price: $4,950,000

Sold price: $4,700,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Coquina Sands

Size: 3,657 square feet

Year built: 1970

Days on market: 158

Amenities: Private Pool/Spa, Fence

View: Landscaped area

10-1955 Tarpon Road, Naples

List price: $4,250,000

Sold price: $4,000,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Royal Harbor

Size: 3,000 square feet

Year built: 2004

Days on market: 4

Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock/Lift, Private Pool/Spa

View: Intersecting canal

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples, Marco Island real estate: most expensive sold in November