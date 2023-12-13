Collier County real estate: Top-10 most expensive sold homes in November
A Naples home is No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Collier County from Nov 1-Nov. 30.
This house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house was previously sold in 2016 for $3,432,500.
Following are the Top 10 real estate sales in Collier County recorded for November:
(Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate)
1-5936 Sunnyslope Drive, Naples
List price: $7,250,000
Sold price: $7,000,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Quail West
Size: 6,128 square feet
Year built: 2016
Days on market: 12
Amenities: Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Concierge Services, Full Service Spa, Golf Course, Private Membership, Putting Green, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill/Gas Fire Pit, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen
View: Golf course
2-3636 Crayton Road, Naples
List price: $6,995,000Sold price: $6,775,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Park Shore
Size: 4,582 square feet
Year built: 2023
Days on market: 15
Amenities: Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill/Gas Fire Pit, Outdoor Kitchen
View: Landscaped area
3-6405 Highcroft Drive, Naples
List price: $6,650,000
Sold price: $6,650,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Quail West
Size: 5,730 square feet
Year built: 2023
Days on market: 50
Amenities: Lakefront, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Full Service Spa, Golf Course, Private Membership, Putting Green, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen
View: Golf course, lake
4-2354 Alexander Palm Drive, Naples
List price: $5,970,000
Sold price: $5,850,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Estates at Grey Oaks
Size: 4,801 square feet
Year built: 2000
Days on market: 4
Amenities: Lakefront, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Full Service Spa, Golf Course, Lap Pool, Private Membership, Putting Green, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Kitchen
View: Golf course, lake
5-1935 5th Street South, Naples
List price: $6,150,000
Sold price: $5,400,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Aqualane Shores
Size: 2,237 square feet
Year built: 1969
Days on market: 165
Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock/Lift/Slip, Beach Access, Private Pool
View: Canal
6-125 Hollyhock Court, Marco Island
List price: $5,175,000
Sold price: $5,125,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Marco Island
Size: 4,458 square feet
Year built: 2022
Days on market: 102
Amenities: Bayfront, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Kitchen
View: Bay, Intersecting Canal, Mangroves
7-406 Willet Ave., Naples
List price: $5,300,000
Sold price: $5,100,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Conners
Size: 4,108 square feet
Year built: 2003
Days on market: 129
Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Deck
View: Canal
8-15139 Brolio Lane, Naples
List price: $4,995,000
Sold price: $4,800,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Padova
Size: 4,947 square feet
Year built: 2004
Days on market: 16
Amenities: Clubhouse, Community Pool, Golf Course, Putting Green, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Courtyard, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen
View: Preserve
9-1600 Murex Lane, Naples
List price: $4,950,000
Sold price: $4,700,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Coquina Sands
Size: 3,657 square feet
Year built: 1970
Days on market: 158
Amenities: Private Pool/Spa, Fence
View: Landscaped area
10-1955 Tarpon Road, Naples
List price: $4,250,000
Sold price: $4,000,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Royal Harbor
Size: 3,000 square feet
Year built: 2004
Days on market: 4
Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock/Lift, Private Pool/Spa
View: Intersecting canal
