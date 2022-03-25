U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.39
    -5.77 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,691.80
    -16.14 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,069.68
    -122.16 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.09
    -5.35 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.39
    +1.05 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.50
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4840
    +0.1430 (+6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0150
    -0.3050 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,170.19
    +160.45 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.36
    -2.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Colliers announces upcoming meeting and reporting dates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colliers International Group Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CIGI
    Watchlist
Colliers International Group Inc.
Colliers International Group Inc.

Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 5, 2022
First Quarter 2022 Results on May 3, 2022

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on April 5, 2022 at 11:00am ET.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend the meeting online, using their smartphone, tablet or computer in real time, and shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able ask questions and vote through a live webcast. Shareholders or guests will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

To attend the virtual meeting, please log in at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1268 at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting. Please ensure your browser is compatible by logging in early. The latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox are supported. Please do not use Internet Explorer. If you are a shareholder and wish to vote your shares at the meeting, you will also require the control number that was included on the proxy materials that were mailed to you prior to the meeting, along with the password: colliers2022.

The Company also announced that results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be issued by press release on May 3, 2022 at approximately 7:00am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00am ET on May 3, 2022 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The numbers to use for this call are 1) toll-free 1-877-402-8911; or 2) for international callers 1-707-927-4894, with the conference ID number #5114308 for both. The conference call will also be accessible at corporate.colliers.com in the “Events” section.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056, with the conference ID number 5114308. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 62 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn

Company Contact:

Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results, some investors got hung up on guidance for first-quarter deliveries.

  • Nio stock drops on revenue beat, guidance miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for Chinese electric vehicle company Nio.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • Oil prices drop as EU holds off on Russian crude ban, Rivian stock falls despite bullish note

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stocks and commodities are trading.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Every investor gets into the stock market to find the best returns. That’s been especially true for the past five years or so, as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at historic low levels. While the central bank has started reversing that policy, it will take time for rates to rise appreciably – and so for the near- to mid-term, stocks are likely to remain the best engine for finding returns-on-investment. The key to making the most out of a stock investment, however, is not just the return

  • Bitcoin Is on the Verge of a Major Breakout—and What Else Is Happening in Crypto Today

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was up almost 5% over the past 24 hours to near $45,000, around the highest level seen since the beginning of the year. “Bitcoin is on the verge of a major breakout as the price is on course to test the $45k, which has been a strong resistance since mid-January,” said Yuya Hasegawa, an analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank. Similar price action was seen among some smaller cryptocurrencies, or “altcoins,” with and both up around 5%.

  • NextDecade Stock Rocketed Today; Is It a Buy?

    Igniting the rally was news that the liquified natural gas (LNG) project developer signed an agreement with a Chinese company to buy LNG from its proposed Rio Grande LNG project. China's Guangdong Energy Group agreed to buy 1.5 million metric tons of LNG per year from NextDecade. It will become NextDecade's second foundational customer, joining Royal Dutch Shell.

  • Why The Honest Company Plunged 30% at the Open Today

    Shares of the consumer goods company got hit as its earnings report fell short of Wall Street's hopes.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reaches settlement with GameStop ape Ryan Cohen

    Bed Bath & Beyond moves quickly to get GameStop executive chairman Ryan Cohen off its back.

  • 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are floundering with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down over 10% to roughly 14,000 year to date. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could offer exceptional bang for your buck in this challenging market. Ford Motor Company is a legacy automaker reinventing itself with a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Most people hear the phrase "technology stocks" these days and immediately think of volatile, rapid-growing investments suitable only for the boldest investors. There are several established tech stocks that not only grow but are also profitable and pay dividends to their shareholders, rewarding them for owning stock in the business. Here are three dividend-paying tech stocks that have industry-leading businesses in their respective specialties.

  • Semiconductor Stock Analyst Sweet On MANGO Portfolio Of Top Chipmakers

    With semiconductor stocks bouncing back, one analyst has assembled a portfolio of high-conviction names investors should consider.

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • Novavax's COVID-19 booster to be evaluated in NIH study

    Novavax Inc. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 booster is being tested in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. This study is evaluating Novavax's protein-based booster candidate in people who have already received the primary series of shots developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. , Johnson & Johnson , or Moderna Inc. . (Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine has not been authorized in the U.S.; it is currently being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administratio

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • The Kohl's Bidding War Gets Serious

    Four bidders are interested in buying Kohl's. Will any of them offer enough money to entice the company's board?