Colliers announces upcoming meeting and reporting dates

Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 5, 2022

First Quarter 2022 Results on May 3, 2022

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on April 5, 2022 at 11:00am ET.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend the meeting online, using their smartphone, tablet or computer in real time, and shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able ask questions and vote through a live webcast. Shareholders or guests will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

To attend the virtual meeting, please log in at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1268 at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting. Please ensure your browser is compatible by logging in early. The latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox are supported. Please do not use Internet Explorer. If you are a shareholder and wish to vote your shares at the meeting, you will also require the control number that was included on the proxy materials that were mailed to you prior to the meeting, along with the password: colliers2022.

The Company also announced that results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be issued by press release on May 3, 2022 at approximately 7:00am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00am ET on May 3, 2022 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The numbers to use for this call are 1) toll-free 1-877-402-8911; or 2) for international callers 1-707-927-4894, with the conference ID number #5114308 for both. The conference call will also be accessible at corporate.colliers.com in the “Events” section.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056, with the conference ID number 5114308. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 62 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn

