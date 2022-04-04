U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.50
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,731.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,923.00
    +59.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.30
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.89
    +0.62 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    +10.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.26
    -0.30 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6900
    +0.2000 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.61
    -66.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.34
    +46.07 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.58
    +19.68 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Colliers completes acquisitions in Italy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colliers International Group Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CIGI
Colliers International Group Inc.
Colliers International Group Inc.

Expands presence in an important European region

EMEA Italy Leadership

From left to right: Chris McLernon (CEO, Colliers | EMEA), Ofer Arbib (Co-principal of Colliers Italy and CEO of Colliers Global Investors Italy), Giulia Longo (Co-principal of Colliers Italy)
From left to right: Chris McLernon (CEO, Colliers | EMEA), Ofer Arbib (Co-principal of Colliers Italy and CEO of Colliers Global Investors Italy), Giulia Longo (Co-principal of Colliers Italy)

TORONTO and MILAN, Italy, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global professional services and investment management firm, Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), today announced the completion of two previously reported acquisitions: Colliers Italy, a previously affiliated full service commercial real estate firm, and Antirion SGR S.p.A., one of the largest real estate investment management firms in Italy. Senior leadership teams at Colliers Italy and Antirion will continue to oversee operations of their respective firms and retain significant shareholdings in the businesses under Colliers’ unique partnership model. Antirion will begin rebranding as Colliers Global Investors Italy at close.

From left to right: Chris McLernon (CEO, Colliers | EMEA), Ofer Arbib (Co-principal of Colliers Italy and CEO of Colliers Global Investors Italy), Giulia Longo (Co-principal of Colliers Italy)
From left to right: Chris McLernon (CEO, Colliers | EMEA), Ofer Arbib (Co-principal of Colliers Italy and CEO of Colliers Global Investors Italy), Giulia Longo (Co-principal of Colliers Italy)


From left to right: Chris McLernon (CEO, Colliers | EMEA), Ofer Arbib (Co-principal of Colliers Italy and CEO of Colliers Global Investors Italy), Giulia Longo (Co-principal of Colliers Italy)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3705d8c8-1400-44d6-88a3-7090120d6ba5

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 62 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Colliers Contacts:

Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500

Chris McLernon
Chief Executive Officer | EMEA
(44) 20 7487 7000


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Twitter Stock Soars As Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 'Passive' 9.2% Stake

    Elon Musk, who has been 'seriously considering' forming his own social media company, now owns a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The recent volatility in the stock market is yet another example of why it is so hard to buy and hold stocks. To that end, I'm highlighting four companies that I believe have the right ingredients to buy and hold forever: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE; WST), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD).

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month. After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Well-Known Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Darden Restaurants recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steadies, Twitter Surges On Elon Musk Stake; Tesla Deliveries Hit High

    The market rally is trying to steady early Monday. Tesla neared a buy point amid record deliveries. Twitter leapt as Elon Musk took a 9% stake.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Soared Last Month

    QuantumScape's partnership with Volkswagen has always been a key potential driver of its success.

  • Starbucks Founder Schultz Suspends Share Buybacks on Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz suspended a share-buyback plan to mark the start of his latest spell as chief executive officer, saying the cash could be better spent on stores and staff.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewe

  • A Recession Could Be Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy to Be Prepared

    Recessions often have warning signs before they occur. Granted, economists monitor the relationship between the two-year Treasury yield and 10-year yield more closely. Inverted yield curves don't always mean that a recession is coming.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can see some more undervalued dividend stocks by clicking 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Markets, 35% of the investors in a sample of 900 consider value stocks as the most effective […]

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    What's something that Warren Buffett likes to take but doesn't dish out? Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns plenty of stocks that pay dividends. Here are Buffett's three favorite high-yield dividend stocks.