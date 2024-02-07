Colliers International Group Inc.'s (TSE:CIGI) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Colliers International Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Colliers International Group is:

6.9% = US$125m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Colliers International Group's Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

At first glance, Colliers International Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.1%, we may spare it some thought. But then again, Colliers International Group's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 29%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

That being said, we compared Colliers International Group's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 19% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Colliers International Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Colliers International Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

When we piece together Colliers International Group's low three-year median payout ratio of 8.2% (where it is retaining 92% of its profits), calculated for the last three-year period, we are puzzled by the lack of growth. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For example, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Colliers International Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 4.1% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Colliers International Group's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 33%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Colliers International Group. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

