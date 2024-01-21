Is Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) Potentially Undervalued?

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the TSX over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Colliers International Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Colliers International Group?

The stock is currently trading at CA$156 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 21% compared to our intrinsic value of CA$129.22. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Colliers International Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Colliers International Group generate?

TSX:CIGI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Colliers International Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CIGI’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CIGI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CIGI for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CIGI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Colliers International Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

