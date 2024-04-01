Collier's largest private company that helps in recovery of pro athletes gets recognition

Collier County's largest private employer is among innovative finalists for the 37th annual international Edison Awards, which honors some of the planet's greatest minds.

The future and the execution of concepts to come are what's at the heart of the awards, named after Southwest Florida winter resident and global whiz Thomas Alva Edison, who died in 1931. Established in 1987 in New York, the confab of some of Earth's top business and government executives, academics and inventors comes to the region for the fourth time on April 17-19, when top winners will be selected from the finalists and given the Gold Award.

Here's what to know.

What is Collier's top private employer?

A finalist this year, Arthrex, which employs 3,983 in Collier, received three golds in 2021. Its leader that year also won the Edison Achievement Award, joining previous honorees, such as Ted Turner, the late Steve Jobs and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Besides being No. 1 among private firms and headquartered in Naples, the worldwide medical device manufacturer has the second largest staff behind Publix in the five-county area that includes Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties, according to Florida Gulf Coast University.

Arthrex campus

What NFL Super Bowl QBs benefitted from Arthrex advances?

Its efforts in inventing procedures and products to reattach soft tissue, tendons, ligaments and bones and other endeavors have helped lead to control of more than half of the sports medicine market, according to Arthrex.

Super Bowl quarterbacks Brock Purdy, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers are among those who have credited company technology with recoveries after difficult injuries. QB Tua Tagovailoa also has benefited but not enough to win a playoff game yet for the Miami Dolphins.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches game action against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 15, 2019. Brees underwent thumb surgery on Sept. 18 and InternalBrace, which was developed, manufactured, and marketed by Naples-based Arthrex, was used by Dr. Steven Shin.

What led to Arthrex as finalist for Edison Awards?

The advancements that led to its finalist status this year involve a repair implant system for an injured Achilles tendon and an implant in the intricate repairing related to the painful torn meniscus in the knee area.

"The SutureLoc Implant system was designed to help facilitate meniscal root repair," said Dr. Matt Provencher, who demonstrated the latter for the Edison Awards and previously served as head physician for the New England Patriots and U.S. Navy Seal teams, and injury analyst for Fox Sports. "The SutureLoc uses a smaller drill at 2.4 millimeters in diameter so there's much less bone loss when drilling."

Yeah, OUCH!

"SutureLoc is an all-suture implant. This eliminates the need for any plastic, bio-composite or metal anchors, (and the) implant also eliminates the need for posterior knee portals, thus vastly simplifying and making the meniscus root repair much more efficient," Provencher said, before causing me to cringe again. "You will actually feel a flick and almost a pop when the implant is in the correct position. This signifies that the actual SutureLoc anchor (is) exactly where you want it for fixation."

What monster offshore project led to company being honored?

Moving on from that fixation, Arthrex continues to evolve in orthobiologics: Products often made from substances found in the body that are used by surgeons to help injuries heal more quickly.

Among other companies with local ties, Black & Veatch is a finalist for its role in marshalling mechanical and electrical construction for Vineyard Wind, the nation's first utility-scale offshore wind energy project. Serving 30,000 homes, its first phase of five turbines powered on this year from 15 miles off Martha's Vineyard's coast in Massachusetts. Eventually, 62 turbines will generate renewable energy for more than 400,000 homes and businesses.

What are some other finalists for April's Edison Awards?

Other finalists include Purdue University, BrewBird coffee, Flex Seal, National Taiwan University Hospital, Australia's Axiom Holographics holograms, Strive animal-free dairy milk, Dubai government police, Corning, Hong Kong's Obspot AI-powered cams, Sentry Systems, Dow, LG, Micron and Cargill.

The event will be held at Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers.

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com) grew up in Southwest Florida and has led Pulitzer Prize-winning efforts. He writes In the Know, one of USA TODAY Network's most read local news columns in the state.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Edison Award may go to Naples firm that helped Aaron Rodgers, NFL QBs