Colling Media Diversifying E-commerce Platforms, Expects to Drive Over $100M in 2023 Sales

Retailers Achieve Over 500% ROAS with Multi-Platform Strategy

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, one of Arizona's fastest-growing advertising agencies, is further expanding in the e-commerce space in 2023 to drive revenue for its retail clients. To achieve better results, the agency is leveraging Meta Advantage+ Shopping, Google Shopping, and Amazon Seller, expanding customer engagement in the digital marketplace.

"As we have pushed the envelope with e-commerce, we have seen the landscape become ever more fragmented, and we will continue to drive results by helping businesses meet customers where they are," said Doug Campbell, President of Colling Media.

Meta Advantage+ Shopping

Meta Advantage+ Shopping streamlines business operations across channels with Meta's machine-learning technology, leading to improved return on ad spend (ROAS). It also grows a brand's overall customer base through targeted advertising campaigns, resulting in more add-to-cart and checkout actions.

In 2022, a Colling Media retail partner experienced remarkable success using Meta's Advantage+ Shopping feature. The campaigns delivered over 500% ROAS, a significant improvement from the 335% ROAS seen in 2021 when Advantage+ was not used.

In addition, the merchant saw a 95% increase in revenue and a 62% surge in purchases over the previous year reflecting an increase in both customer base and average checkout.

Google Shopping

Google Shopping allows retailers to display products to users searching for specific or related products/retailers through search results and shopping ads by collecting product information. The service also enables potential customers to view seller information and go directly to the business's website to make a purchase.

Additionally, in 2022, a Colling Media retail partner experienced substantial success using Google's Maximize Conversion Value bidding strategy when paired with Shopping campaigns. The campaigns delivered over 600% ROAS, compared to 400% in 2021 before integrating the new bidding strategy, resulting in an 80% increase in purchases compared to the previous year.

Amazon Seller

Amazon Seller benefits extend beyond being one of the largest online marketplaces . The platform offers targeted advertising features (sponsored products, sponsored brands, cross-promotion, ROAS tracking) and in-depth sales data analysis, giving businesses a competitive edge. The platform's data collection and analysis capabilities, along with personalization and automation options, will allow agency partners to better understand and serve audiences.

"E-commerce has grown from individual brands having optimized experiences to a thriving ecosystem where fully-owned, branded online stores must work in harmony with multiple online retail marketplaces, like Google, Meta, and Amazon. We are excited to continue helping advertisers succeed and partner with them to navigate this evolving landscape," added Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media.

For more information, visit Why Retailers Should Diversify E-commerce Ad Platforms .

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

