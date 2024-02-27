Do Collins Property Group's (JSE:CPP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Collins Property Group (JSE:CPP). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Collins Property Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Collins Property Group's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Collins Property Group's EPS shot from R0.83 to R1.89, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 129% year-on-year growth like that.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the revenue front, Collins Property Group has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 2.6% to R1.2b but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Collins Property Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R2.0b, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Collins Property Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Collins Property Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent R2.2m buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Chairman Christoffel F. Wiese who made the biggest single purchase, worth R785k, paying R8.00 per share.

Does Collins Property Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Collins Property Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Collins Property Group to your watchlist won't go amiss. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Collins Property Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

