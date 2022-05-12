U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Collinson and Aspen Medical Join Forces to Launch Global Medical Support Solution

Collinson
·3 min read

The companies will combine resources to create bespoke medical support solutions for clients worldwide

BOSTON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collinson, a global leader in the provision of medical assistance and Aspen Medical, a global provider of innovative healthcare solutions, have entered into joint venture to provide a new offering of best-in-class medical support. The joint venture combines Collinson's long-standing international medical assistance expertise with Aspen Medical's award-winning capability to deliver innovative and remote healthcare in any setting.

The partnership will give organizations working in austere environments around the globe access to a suite of fully integrated and bespoke services. Collinson's worldwide assistance infrastructure, which includes a network of 1.2 million credentialed service providers, will work in tandem with Aspen Medical USA in San Antonio, Texas, an extension of the global provider. As the largest entity in the industry, the duo is able to deliver medical support solutions wherever they are needed in the world.

Providing 24/7 Global Healthcare Solutions

The proposition will offer tailored healthcare solutions to a wide range of sectors including corporations, governmental health programs, NGOs, and global agencies such as cruise lines, maritime vessels, oil rigs and more. Rapid, effective, and cost-efficient medical solutions for deployed staff will be delivered by the Aspen Medical teams, who will work closely with Collinson's 24/7 regional assistance centers. This will ensure there is a consistent approach to quality client medical and operational protocols. In addition, it allows for secure medical record management and access to management information oversight on a global level.

Clients will also gain access to a full range of flexible advisory services designed to ensure that solutions are delivered fit for purpose and built precisely to each client requirements. In addition, global medical support will be provided through Collinson's partnership with Crisis24 - the world's leading security risk management provider. This will mean doctors, nurses, EMTs and paramedics, gain access to a wide variety of travel risk management solutions that run in parallel with their healthcare programs. The full services of the joint venture include:

  • Site health risk assessment/ Medical Emergency Response Plans

  • Global pre-deployment screening

  • Global occupational health case management

  • Onsite medical staffing and infrastructure

  • 24/7 telemedicine and topside support

  • 24/7 medical assistance

Scott Sunderman, Managing Director, Medical and Security Assistance, Collinson, said: "The pandemic has created even greater demand for high-quality, truly global medical solutions to support mobile workforces wherever they are in the world. This announcement with Aspen Medical brings together our extensive medical capabilities to deliver solutions that support our clients' precise requirements."

Commenting on the joint venture, Bruce Armstrong, Group CEO, Aspen Medical said: "The formalized joint venture with Collinson is central to our vision to be the leading global diversified health service provider. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the private and public sectors have trusted both Aspen Medical and Collinson to provide the highest quality of care. As corporate travel recovers, these clients can continue to access our combined best-in-class global medical assistance service."

The new operating structure is uniquely placed to provide a truly integrated and global healthcare solution, underpinned by combined operating procedures and 24/7 real-time case handling platforms, enabling organizations to manage their entire workforce's medical needs according to personnel and industry-specific demands.

Both organizations pride themselves on placing a high importance on corporate social responsibility and social purpose, and actively support the communities in which they operate. This includes encouraging workplace giving and matching, supporting people with disabilities and supporting rural and regional populations living in under-resourced areas as well as contributions to charitable causes.

For more information, contact:

David Sarafinas, VP Medical Assistance, Americas
david.sarafinas@collinsongroup.com

###

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


