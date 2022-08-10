Collinson Launches New Valuedynamx Brand

Valuedynamx, the Omnichannel Purchase Rewards Provider, Launches Globally, with 400 Million Marketable Consumers, 50,000 Retail and Travel Partners, and 400,000 Rewards

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Valuedynamx , the leading global provider of curated, data-driven, omnichannel purchase rewards, officially launches for brands and brand marketers. Developed by Collinson, Valuedynamx has been created to help brands become more relevant to their customers through its global rewards commerce ecosystem, providing curated customer offers, backed by a unique network of international and national commerce partners.

Consumer expectations have evolved dramatically in the past few years with incentives and rewards tied to transactional relationships becoming sought out by consumers who want to be rewarded when they spend. The past three years have demonstrated how critical it is for brands to differentiate by delivering meaningful offers at the right time, in the right place to drive customer loyalty, and compete for new customers. Marketers now seek to deliver the tailored experiences customers want, that let them flexibly earn and spend rewards, react to changing economic conditions, and generate a healthy return on investment.

Valuedynamx with its marketable base of 400 million consumers, 50,000 retail and travel partners, and more than 400,000 rewards across a global footprint quickly positions brands for success, engaging customers to create lasting relationships.

"Consumers' expectations have changed in recent years, due in part to COVID-19, economic fluctuations, and technology and data advancements. They expect to engage with brands where and when they want, and to have access to uniquely relevant rewards and offers - earning or redeeming rewards through their everyday purchases. When this is met, they are much more likely to become more engaged over the long term," said Colin Evans, Chairman, and Founder of Collinson and Valuedynamx. "This is where Valuedynamx shines - in making brands more relevant to more customers, more of the time."

In addition to being agile and offering a full range of relevant customer solutions, Valuedynamx exceeds others with regard to:

Global network -With more than 50,000 retail and travel partners providing greater customer choice and relevance to customers in 180 countries, Valuedynamx solutions are easily and seamlessly integrated with our client programs and customers are rewarded every time they transact.

Data capabilities - Valuedynamx meets and exceeds customer expectations by quickly and easily integrating into a brand's existing digital capabilities. Innovative technology enables Valuedynamx to generate unique and valuable insights into customer behavior and trends, delivering the most relevant offers. Understanding a brand or a program's desired outcomes helps to deliver optimized rewards and offers, which encourages repeat engagement, and grows both brand loyalty and customer lifetime value.

Unrivaled buying power - Valuedynamx can source the most relevant offers and rewards by leveraging our global network to achieve the best value for our customers at competitive rates while delivering maximum commercial returns.

Valuedynamx is already enhancing customer loyalty and driving transactional engagement for some of the world's largest airlines, financial institutions, and hotel groups, across the US, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

"It's exciting to see Valuedynamx in the merchant-funded rewards space and committed to delivering ‘total customer relevance.' Valuedynamx is making all the right investments to be global leaders in curated data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards," said Dan Currell, Digital Commerce Alliance, CEO.

For additional information, please see case studies, including Asia Miles, Flying Blue, IAG Loyalty and Virgin Red. If you are interested in joining the Valuedynamx global network of programs, partners and merchants, contact us at valuedynamx.com

About Valuedynamx

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. The company is owned by Collinson, acknowledged for delivering the world's most valued travel ecosystem. Collinson has more than 30 years of loyalty and customer engagement experience and more than 10 years of experience delivering loyalty commerce solutions for some of the World's leading brands. The Group has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers. Valuedynamx was created to leverage Collinson's expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning, and redemption to bring them under a single entity to deliver more relevant and engaging solutions for clients. Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world's largest airlines, banks, financial institutions, and hotel groups.

