Collision Avoidance System Market to Transcend US$ 49.0 Billion by 2032 amid Ongoing Improvements in Car Safety Systems | Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·5 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Collision Avoidance Systems: Government Policies to Mitigate Road Accidents to Call for Driver Assistance Solutions!

New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the market for collision avoidance systems was valued at US$ 9.5 billion. Through 2032, it would flourish at a CAGR of 17.9%. By 2032, the Collision Avoidance System Market would be valued at about US$ 49.0 billion

Vehicle collision avoidance systems adapt their behavior in response to external stimuli in order to avoid impending crashes. They take over the wheel and do tasks that are difficult for drivers to complete in hazardous situations.

Sensors and cameras collect data, which controller units subsequently process. These systems broadcast information to drivers to alert them about any problems with their own or other drivers' driving.

Several government projects aim to improve car safety systems. They are recognized as important growth contributors.

For instance, the National Transportation Safety Board of the USA released a list of the top 10 transportation safety improvements at the beginning of 2021. The list recommends adding tools that can be utilized in cars to increase passenger safety.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11233

Demand for auto collision prevention systems is expanding alongside sales of autonomous vehicles. Nevertheless, high installation costs might prevent the market from rising.

It is a good policy to have a backup plan in case something goes wrong. More technology integration in automobiles will also allow manufacturers of collision avoidance systems to broaden their businesses.

By 2032, it is projected that the market for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) would surge dramatically. Increasing safety measures by various organizations and original equipment manufacturers are mostly to blame for increasing public awareness of automobile safety.

Demand for vehicles with advanced safety features and autonomous driving capabilities is rising as awareness grows. Government policies and guidelines are also boosting ADAS sales.

Installation of automotive emergency braking systems and accident prevention systems is now obligatory for all passenger cars and commercial vehicles. In the beginning, high-tech safety features were exclusively found in pricey luxury cars.

The trend is, however, increasingly waning in both industrialized and emerging nations. In all automotive segments, standardized safety features are being fitted extensively.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11233

Key Takeaways from Collision Avoidance System Market

  • Sales of collision avoidance systems in the USA would surge at a CAGR of around 16.6% from 2022 to 2032.

  • China collision avoidance system market would expand at a CAGR of around 19.0% from 2022 to 2032.

  • By technology, the LiDAR segment is predicted to expand to around 17.8% from 2022 to 2032.

  • South Korea collision avoidance system market witnessed a CAGR of 22.6% from 2017 to 2021.

  • Japan collision avoidance system market is likely to be worth US$ 3.5 billion by 2032.

“Original equipment manufacturers' awareness of the importance of vehicle safety would drive sales. Government regulations are changing rapidly. Development of sophisticated vehicle evaluation algorithms would further help push the demand.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Collision Avoidance System Market

Leading industry participants are continually coming up with new ideas for how to produce high-quality products. They also want to patent their innovations in order to diversify their product lines. Businesses in the collision avoidance system industry, which currently only have a small share, are always trying to expand it.

  • Continental AG

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • DENSO CORPORATION

  • Analog Devices, Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • General Electric Company

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • Siemens AG and many more

For instance, 

  • In May 2021, ZF was chosen by Toyota to develop driver assistance systems for multiple vehicles. Following the deal, ZF will also provide its Gen21 mid-range radar. It will be in charge of integrating the two systems in Toyota cars.

Get More Exclusive Insights into Collision Avoidance System Market Study

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the collision avoidance system market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2032.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/11233

The study reveals extensive growth in the collision avoidance system market in terms of

  • Technology (LiDAR, radar, ultrasound, camera)

  • Application (adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision warning system, lane departure warning system, parking assistance),

  • Regions ( North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

About the Semiconductor and Electronics Division at Persistence Market Research (PMR)

Persistence Market Research's highly experienced semiconductor and electronics team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. 
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh  
Persistence Market Research  
U.S. Sales Office: 
305 Broadway, 7th Floor 
New York City, NY 10007 
+1-646-568-7751 
United States 
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


