Colloidal Silica Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 3.9% through 2030 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global market sizes for colloidal silica are predicted to grow steadily over the next few years. By 2030, it is estimated that this product will have reached $342.3 million dollars - an increase of almost 4% from its value today

NEWARK, Del, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A comprehensive analysis on the Colloidal Silica Market by Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 8-years.

Colloidal silica is finding immense use in the electronics & semiconductor industry, wherein, it plays a critical role in the production of ultra-flat, uniform, and low detection surfaces for semiconductors. Moreover, colloidal silica is used as a rough surface remover and as a polishing additive.

It is extensively used for electro polishing to remove microscopic layers of metal particles from surfaces. In addition, the growing electronics & semiconductor industry in South and East Asia is expected to drive the colloidal silica market over the decade ahead. Paints & coatings and paper & pulp industries are also expected to pave the way for market growth in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6499

Sales in the global colloidal silica market are slated to top US$ 252.0 Mn in 2022. With a favourable demand outlook, the market is projected to expand at a steady 3.9% CAGR, reaching US$ 342.3 Mn by 2030.

A significant portion of the revenue of the colloidal silica market is realized from the electronics & semiconductors industry. However, this industry is likely to witness a decline in the near term due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is spreading across the world. The onset of the pandemic has resulted in travel bans and isolations, uncertainties in the stock market, and massive disruption of the supply chain.

As such, the pandemic would adversely impact the global electronics & semiconductor industry, and, in turn, hamper the growth of the global colloidal silica market.

Colloidal Silica Liquid Required in the Pharmaceutical Industry

The usage of colloidal silica liquid as an active chemical ingredient for the development of many pharmaceutical tablets, such as paracetamol and animal pharmaceuticals is considered to be a major factor driving sales. It can maintain the stability of specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) that are sensitive to moisture.

In the process of tablet making, colloidal silica liquid is increasingly used as an absorbent, anti-caking agent, a disintegrant, and glidant to enable hassle-free flow of the powder amid the process. Many companies are expected to focus on the untapped opportunity by launching novel products for the pharmaceutical industry.

Ask Your Queries @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6499

Key Takeaways from Global Colloidal Silica Market Study

  • Acidic colloidal silica would remain sought-after, owing to its increasing application in electronics and semiconductors.

  • In terms of consumption, Europe and North America are prominent regions; countries such as Belgium, the US, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, France, and Italy are prime consumers of colloidal silica.

  • The electronics & semiconductor industry would be the key revenue generator in the colloidal silica market, while the paints & coatings industry is offering growth avenues.

  • Top-line growth of the global chemical industry is expected to augur well for the colloidal silica market.

  • Colloidal silica is extensively used for investment casting as a slurry on base coatings such as zircon flour, and zircon sand, thus, offering further impetus to market growth over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Players such as Nouryon Holding BV, Evonik Industries AG, Cabot Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co., Ecolab Inc., Merck Global, and The Dow Chemical Company have invested strategically in the colloidal silica market in the recent past, suggesting that, major manufactures are keeping tabs on the market, as it holds a lot of potential in the coming years.

In addition, manufacturers such as Nouryon Holding BV and Evonik Industries AG are strategically increasing their market footprint by expanding their customer base in other regions. R&D, coupled with expansion of production capacity and footprint, remains the differentiating strategy followed by colloidal silica manufacturers to enhance productivity and capture new market opportunities.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6499

East Asia to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

East Asia is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global colloidal silica market, owing to flourishing electronics and semiconductor industries in the region. Manufacturers are focusing on developing products as per end-use applications. Colloidal silica is also significantly used in the production of water-based coatings. Manufactures are thus tapping this opportunity, given increasing preference to water-based solvents in the paints & coatings industry.

Colloidal Silica Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Alkaline Colloidal Silica

  • Acidic Colloidal Silica

  • Modified Colloidal Silica

  • Ordinary Colloidal Silica

By Application:

  • Pulp & Paper

  • Metals & Metallurgy

  • Electronics & Semiconductors

  • Chemicals

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Building & Construction

  • Textiles & Fabrics

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6499

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendation

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Colloidal Silica Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2030

  5.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2015-2021

  5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022-2030

  5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Full TOC of Colloidal Silica Market Report

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Ethylene Copolymers Market Size: Ethylene Copolymers Market by Application, Type & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Cumene Market Share : Cumene Market by Production, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Corrosion Inhibitors Market Trends: Corrosion Inhibitors Market by Compound, Application, Type, End-Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market Analysis: Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market by Product, Application, End Uses & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Zinc Carbonate Market Outlook: Zinc Carbonate Market By Grade, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Glycol Ethers Market Forecast: Glycol Ethers Market By Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemical Market Sales: Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Market By Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Value: Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by Product, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Propylene Carbonate Market Demand: Propylene Carbonate Market by Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Acrylic Acid Market Type: Acrylic Acid Market by Product, End-Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Related Search : https://finance.yahoo.com/news/colloidal-silica-market-set-reach-143000923.html

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/colloidal-silica-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


