Cologix and Arelion Expand in North America to Increase Connectivity at the Digital Edge

·4 min read
Columbus, OH

Arelion, the world&#x002019;s number one ranked global IP backbone, adds a new point-of-presence (PoP) at Cologix&#x002019;s COL3 Scalelogix hyperscale edge data center in Columbus, OH.
Arelion, the world’s number one ranked global IP backbone, adds a new point-of-presence (PoP) at Cologix’s COL3 Scalelogix hyperscale edge data center in Columbus, OH.

Arelion Adds New Columbus PoP at Cologix COL3 ScalelogixSM Hyperscale Edge Data Center

DENVER, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today it is continuing to grow its collaboration with Arelion, the world’s number one ranked global IP backbone, with a new point-of-presence (PoP) at Cologix’s COL3 Scalelogix hyperscale edge data center in Columbus, OH. The addition makes eight Arelion PoPs in seven markets with Cologix, with metro campus access to 32 Cologix facilities.

“We are thrilled to have this long-standing relationship with Arelion as they continue to expand their network services in North America,” said Cologix President and Chief Revenue Officer Laura Ortman. “We are continuously building our carrier-neutral ecosystem to give our customers the best network access and connections to do business at the digital edge. In the past year, Arelion has added two markets with Cologix, in Vancouver and now Columbus. Our customers in Columbus now have access to Arelion’s low-latency fiber backbone and connectivity offerings.”

Arelion selected Cologix’s Columbus data center campus as it offers an ideal location for hybrid cloud IT deployments that require 100 percent uptime and network performance. It is strategically located in proximity to more of the U.S. population than any other major city, with 47 percent of the population within a 10-hour drive. Columbus, OH also ranks as the highest metro concentration of Fortune 1000 companies. The Cologix Columbus data center campus is the most densely connected interconnection site in the region with dark fiber network access to each of Ohio’s 88 counties and with direct connectivity to 50+ cloud and network service providers, including Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect.

“We continue to respond to customer demand by extending our network into key edge locations to help support surrounding businesses and area growth. Doing so with a strong partner such as Cologix, with whom we have a long-standing history, ensures we provide our customers with the best network access,” said Stephen Hartman, Head of North American Sales, Arelion. “The addition of the Columbus, OH PoP helps us continue to support the Midwestern U.S. by providing high-quality local connectivity to the global ecosystem of content, collaboration, applications and cloud services we support with our AS1299 Internet backbone.”

Companies wanting to do business at the digital edge can now take advantage of Arelion’s number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of their high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

About Arelion
Formerly Telia Carrier, Arelion is a leading light in global connectivity services. We’ve been keeping the world connected since 1993 and today our global IP backbone, AS1299, is ranked number one in the world. Our network spans Europe, North America, and Asia with 70,000 km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints. Our award-winning customer service team supports our expansive customer base, who rely on us for their business-critical services. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cologix Inc.
Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts:
Jennifer Hodorowicz
Engage PR for Arelion
+1 919 622 4307
jhodorowicz@engagepr.com

Jeannette Bitz
Engage PR for Arelion
+1.510.295.4972
jbitz@engagepr.com

Jaymie Scotto & Associates for Cologix
jsa_cologix@jsa.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e119318-479f-4442-8d54-99fdbb6f91e8


