Colombia Asks Court to Review Coal, Oil Royalty Tax Ruling

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s government is asking the Constitutional Court to review the impact of its ruling against the ban on fossil fuel companies deducting royalty payments from the corporate tax on concerns about the sustainability of the nation’s fiscal accounts.

Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla petitioned the court in light of its November ruling that the minister said will lead to the loss of an estimated 6.6 trillion pesos ($1.7 billion) in revenue in 2023-2024, or 30% of the revenue expected by the tax reform approved last year. The fiscal blow could rise to around $7 billion by 2034, Bonilla warned.

The court’s decision “permanently decreases tax revenues that the national government had projected to finance its spending needs,” the minister said in his letter.

An autonomous committee that oversees the government’s fiscal commitments had already warned earlier this month that Colombia will post a wider-than-expected deficit in 2024 with an increase in its debt-to-GDP level, breaching the targets of its fiscal rule.

The Andean nation is targeting a central government fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP for this year, with a small increase next year to 4.5% of GDP.

Before year-end, the Finance Ministry is expected to publish its financing plan for 2024, which will outline targets for the budget deficit, debt, and borrowing, among others.

